ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

California man allegedly lured 80 children into making porn

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was arrested for allegedly posing as a young girl on social media and convincing more than 80 children to make pornographic videos, authorities said Tuesday.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, according to the county Sheriff’s Office website.

In 2020 and 2021, Davis allegedly posed as a prepubescent girl named “Lizzy” to lure and groom children 6 to 13 years old, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He allegedly befriended children and sent them child pornography, authorities said.

“After establishing a relationship with the child, Davis would direct them to produce child pornography, depicting themselves engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children known to them,” sheriff’s spokesperson Rodney Grassmann said in a video release.

A search of Davis’s Sacramento County home last December turned up sexually explicit digital recordings featuring children, Grassmann said.

Investigators have identified more than 80 alleged victims in the United States and there may be at least 15 others or more internationally for a total of at least 100 child victims, Grassmann said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping with the international investigation.

Davis remained jailed without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Davis
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Rebecca Grossman: California socialite accused of killing two brothers during street race appears in court

A prominant California socialite has appeared in court charged with killing two young boys during an alleged high-speed street race in a residential neighbourhood with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson.Rebecca Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, allegedly ran over a pair of brothers, Mark, 11 and Jacob, 8, as she hit speeds of up to 81-mph in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, on her way home from dinner.The mother of the dead youngsters, Nancy Iskander found herself gulping back tears as she shared the harrowing details of her young sons’ tragic deaths to a California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Lured#Porn#Violent Crime#Ap#The Sheriff S Office
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Kidnapped California baby reunited with mother

SAN JOSE (KRON) — California police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet. Earlier, police had confirmed in a separate […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

San Jose baby whose abduction was caught on video found safe, three suspects in custody

The 3-month-old California baby, whose abduction was captured on surveillance footage on Monday, has been found safe, local authorities reported.San Jose Police reported that three suspects were being held in custody in relation to the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar.On Monday afternoon, while the boy’s grandmother was putting away groceries, an unknown man entered the San Jose apartment and stole the infant from his home. Video surveillance footage was later released of the man brazenly walking down the sidewalk with the black baby carrier and white blanket in tow. Police said that the child had been taken to a local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah man guilty of murdering teen couple and throwing their bodies down a mine shaft

A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy