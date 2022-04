The Janesville Craig girls soccer team hung with Big Eight Conference-leading Verona for one half Thursday, but ran out of gas during the second half. The Wildcats scored four times in the second half in pulling away for a 6-0 victory in Big Eight Conference play. Craig (3-6, 0-3 Big Eight) trailed 2-0 at halftime. ...

VERONA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO