Accidents

11 die when truck hits power line at Hindu festival in India

By ASHOK SHARMA
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Eleven people were electrocuted when their truck, decorated as a temple chariot, touched an overhead power line during a Hindu festival procession in southern India...

www.manisteenews.com

