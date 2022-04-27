ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-52s' announce 'Farewell Tour' with two shows in San Francisco

By Lucy Fasano
 2 days ago

The B-52s have announced their last tour, which includes two shows in San Francisco.

After almost half a century on the road, the band said it was time for one last blow-out with friends and family.

The 16-date "Farewell Tour" kicks off in Seattle on Aug. 22 and stops at San Francisco's Masonic theater on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.

The tour wraps up in Atlanta near the band's hometown Athens, Georgia.

The pre-sale tickets are available at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

