SHREVEPORT, La. - A sewer line project looked more like a crime scene, as an elderly woman blocked a tree cutting crew on her property Thursday morning in the Highland area. A swarm of officers put up crime scene tape and talked with the woman as she sat in her walker by a large catalpa tree on her property. She was there to stop a crew hired by the city to remove the tree, which she says may be 200 years old.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO