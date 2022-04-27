4th annual World of Outlaws coming to Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN — The dirt is still down at Bristol and this weekend the Greatest Show on Dirt returns to The Last Great Colosseum April 28-30.

It is the fourth time in history that the World of Outlaws will race on the high-banked dirt-transformed half-mile oval.

Last year David Gravel took the checkered flag in both of the feature races at Bristol Motor Speedway to make for a memorable weekend.

It’s rare to have both the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models competing at the same event, so a victory this weekend and capture the sword would be special

“It would mean a lot to me to be able to win the Bristol Gladiator Sword. It’s definitely a race track that I’ve always thought was really cool as a little kid playing the 2002 World of Outlaw Sprint Car game on PS2. A dream that I’d be able to race there someday, let alone win.”

“Obviously walking into that place is unexplainable unless you’re there in person. To play the old 2002 video game and see old videos, to finally get to race there and sweep the weekend and get those swords is very cool. This year it pays a little bit more on the first night so hopefully, we do that again.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.