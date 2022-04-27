ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
88-year-old missing man found dead near Galveston

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KETK) – An 88-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday in Texas City after he was reported missing, said the Coast Guard.

Texas City Police were looking for the man, then they found W.F. Childress in the water near the Texas City Dike, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. Officials also located a driver’s license, and the photo looked like the missing man.

A few hours earlier, officials found his boat in the Galveston Bay.

The Coast Guard and other authorities began looking for the man on Monday in the Smith Point, Texas area. The man’s wife called the Coast Guard on Monday around 4:20 p.m. to tell them her husband did not return home after fishing.

The following agencies helped during the search: Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Galveston, Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens, Coast Guard Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Kemah Fire Department, the League City Police Department, and the League City Fire Department.

