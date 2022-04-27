Several improvement projects approved for FKAA

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Board of Directors voted to approve funds for several improvement projects at Tuesday’s meeting, including one contract to update the diesel pumps that serve as a backup water delivery system to the Keys in the event of a power outage.

The pumps are in the FKAA’s facility in Florida City and staff reported they have “reached the end of their useful life.” A request for proposal was put out for replacement of the pumps, only one firm responded: Corollo Engineers, a company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Board Chairman J. Robert Dean said they were the same pumps that “saved us” during Hurricane Andrew.

Staff reported to the board that it would be good to have pumps with more capacity, and that will be part of the engineering assessment. The project is budgeted to cost about $5 million. The first phase will be a pre-design for the pumps.

The board further approved an item for a grant-funded project titled “new Kermit H. Lewin Reverse Osmosis Generator Facility” to Black and Veach for construction-phase engineering and inspection services. The amount is slated to not exceed $498,781.

The board also approved a contract that will cost about $4.5 million over a two-year period for the external firm Lhoist North America to implement granular rice quicklime in the FKAA’s water systems, a process that is designed to prevent pipes from clogging with calcium buildup, staff said. The contract stipulates that Lhoise will use approximately 25 million pounds of granular rice in that period.

Executive Director Kerry Shelby announced that the FKAA had won the American Water Works Association Region VII’s drinking water contest, beating out other South Florida water utilities for best tasting water. The sample water was taken directly from the distribution system, and all the samples are presented at the same temperature. Each utility that participates has a representative on the judging panel. Shelby described the trophy awarded as “gigantic.”

Lastly, Shelby recommended that, with board consensus, the FKAA should move to terminate an employee who has been working remotely from outside Monroe County and declined to move back into the county. Shelby said he is the only employee still working this way and “that’s not really part of the way we’re structured.” Shelby said he offered the employee the chance to relocate, which the employee said was “almost certainly” not going to happen.

Board member Richard Topinno said it was “just not fitting into the way we’re doing things” and would support whatever Shelby’s recommendation was.

“I do think in the future we probably will need to face this. I think employers throughout the country are wrestling with the same issue since COVID,” Shelby said. “The reality is, at this point, I have denied that request from other departments because we simply didn’t have the structure in place to feel comfortable with that sort of work environment. I’m not comfortable with it today, I think it’s certainly something that can be discussed in the future, but I don’t think we can accommodate it today because we’ve really required everybody else to come work in the office. This would be a glaring exception.”

