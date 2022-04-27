ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Uptick in fires prompts Fire Department warning

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

The Key West Fire Department has seen an alarming upward trend in the number of fires on the island. In 2021, there were 20 fires. So far this year, in just four months, there have been 17.

One of the newer threats to fire safety are e-bike and other lithium-ion batteries, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The Fire Department has responded to two separate fires related to e-bike batteries in less than two weeks, Crean said..

Fire Marshal Capt. Jason Barroso reminds e-bike owners to follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions for charging and storing them. These batteries can overheat, catch fire or even explode, causing the possibility of injuries, fires and deaths, Crean said.

“With the increased uptick in fires, it’s a good time to remind the community to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are safe and in working condition,” Barroso said.

E-bike sales nationally have grown 240% over the last year, according to NPD, a firm that tracks the bicycle industry, in an article by Consumer Reports.

The Consumer Reports article offered the following fire prevention tips if you own an e-bike or plan on buying one, and apply to any appliance powered by a lithium-ion battery:

• Purchase and use devices that are certified by a qualified testing laboratory;

• Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device;

• Do not use aftermarket batteries;

• Keep batteries and devices at room temperature, and do not place them in direct sunlight; and

• Do not leave e-bikes unattended while they’re charging, and don’t leave them charging overnight.

The Key West Fire Department receives an annual donation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and any city resident can contact the Fire Department at 305-809-3933 or email us at jbarroso@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

For additional safety tips, visit http://www.nfpa.org.

Comments / 0

