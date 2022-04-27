Spraying Alert

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYmas_0fLHU7zq00

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial liquid larviciding mission Wednesday, April 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., over the western portion of Key West.

The helicopter mission will be completed, weather permitting, using BTI, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.

For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.

Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

