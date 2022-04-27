Elizabethton gets a win in softball but falls in soccer and baseball

Tri-Cities, TN — In the high school ranks … Unicoi County hosting Elizabethton on a cool night in Erwin

The third inning was a big one for the Blue Devils Lucas Slagle has the bases loaded when he delivers a liner to left-center field… a pair of runs come around … the lead grows to 9-0

The next batter is Nicky Satterly and his shot off the bat finds the same gap in the outfield. It’s an RBI single and the home team is pouring it on … 10-0

The cyclones would close out the inning but not before the damage was done Blue Devils led 13-0 after three … and that’s how this one would end. 13-0 is your final

Up the interstate in Carter County – Elizabethton … looking to bounce back from last night’s loss … facing Tennessee High

Madisun Pritchard is in the circle for Betsy she sets down a lady Viking to end the second inning, still scoreless.

But in the third, the base paths are full for Nikki Duncan she slaps one the other way, and Kasi Honaker scores. 1-0 Tennessee High

A bases-loaded walk made it 2-0. But Pritchard settled in and got two big strikeouts to escape the inning the offense would come alive late as the home team takes this one … 4-2

To the pitch, the Cyclones hosting powerhouse Greeneville and The Greene Devils were ready from the get-go Drew Shelton drops off for Austin Beets takes an extra touch and stings the corner. 1-nil Greeneville less than 30 seconds in.

Minutes later Cade Snelson centering pass for Shelton and he gets a goal of his own visitors quickly pull ahead 2-0.

Betsy goalkeeper Mason Williams was standing tall, big save in close here, but Greeneville added two more tallies in the first half. They go on to win it – 5-1

