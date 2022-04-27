ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane EMS levy renewal projected to pass after first round of ballots

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y048q_0fLHSOzM00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County emergency services levy is expected to pass.

According to Spokane County Elections, 18,289 voted yes and 15,372 voted no on the renewal of Spokane Fire’s EMS levy.

The levy works as a property tax, costing 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says the levy pays for about 80 full-time jobs that are not in the regular budget. Schaeffer thanked the city for its support on social media.

A total of 33,686 ballots were cast and there are still 1,000 left to count. The next ballot count is scheduled for April 28.

There are 143,775 registered voters in Spokane County, and the voter turnout for the special election was 23.43 percent.

You can view the current election results here .

RELATED: Special election ballots heading to homes for Spokane Fire EMS levy

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Election#Emergency Services#Spokane Fire#Spokane Fire Ems
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County aims to waste as few vaccines as possible

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to go to waste. In Spokane County though, the goal is for all vaccines to be used. The Spokane Regional Health District is working with the Washington State Department of Health to waste fewer vaccines. The joint effort focuses on distributing vaccines to places they will get used before they pass...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: Rathdrum Mayor, City Council at odds over how to handle growth

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A battle is brewing in Rathdrum between growth or conservation. The city council believes citizens have elected them on the platform of slowing or even stopping growth. “The residents of Rathdrum are fearful of losing their small town, atmosphere, way of life,” said councilmember Steven Adams. “They wish for the rapid development to slow down.” Steven Adams...
RATHDRUM, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIMA TV

Northwest Nitro Returns to Yakima Valley

SUNNYSIDE, Wash- Motorcyclists will take part in Northwest Nitro for the first time since 2019. Dry Creek Recreation (DCR), which runs the event, was forced to cancel the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Feist with Northwest Nitro says this event will feature some of the world's...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington justices unanimously reject Inslee recall effort

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announces new Violent Crimes Task Force

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced the formation of a new Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force during her State of the City address Wednesday. The seven-member crime task force aims to eradicate violent crime and accompanying drug and property crime. It will include two sergeants as supervisors and a mix of five other officers at different levels.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy