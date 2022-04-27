ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen ISD Board of Trustees passes pay increases

By Khadeeja Umana
 2 days ago
The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees has passed an 8 percent pay increase for its teachers, bolstering the starting salary for a KISD teacher to $56,160.

The starting salary will go into effect in the upcoming school year for all Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System-appraised educators. All other district employees with the approval of the 2023 compensation plan will also be given a 6 percent increase.

"Select stipends are also increasing for the 2022-2023 school year including the Bilingual teacher $7,500 and the Special Education self-contained teacher stipend to $5,000," said Killeen ISD. "A new $2,000 stipend was also created to help offset relocation costs for teachers moving to the district."

Killeen ISD claims it is one of the few school districts in Central Texas to offer longevity pay for employees completing five years with the district.

“The newly approved compensation plan is comprehensive, competitive, and demonstrates the critically important role our staff plays in the lives of our students. Our priority is to adequately staff the classroom as teaching and learning remains our core business,” said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

