Two car accident in Shreveport sends three to the hospital

Shaquille O'Neal is helping a family in mourning. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the retired NBA legend is covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was fatally shot April 12. Last Tuesday night, Devin Page Jr. of Baton Rouge was sleeping in bed when a stray bullet...
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
A missing 15-year-old boy has been identified by family members as Kevin Poole days after he tried to save his girlfriend from the Mississippi River. Poole visited a New Orleans park near the river with his girlfriend, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, and her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson, on Saturday, according to WWL-TV.
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that two arrests have been made in last week’s burglary and fire at the home of Louisiana's Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. According to the PPSO, Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow of Slidell were taken into custody Wednesday. The duo is accused of...
OMAHA — A man died Thursday of injuries he suffered when his car ran into the back of a Metro transit bus that was stopped on Ames Avenue near 30th Street. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m., Omaha police said. Police officers said a westbound 2000 Chevy Impala driven by 42-year-old Shane Houston of Omaha ran into the back of the bus.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis knocked down a kitchen fire Friday afternoon in an apartment on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in a two-story apartment building on the 5400 block of 34th Avenue South, in the city’s Wenonah neighborhood.
First-responders found smoke coming from the building’s first floor, where there was a kitchen fire in one of the units. Crews evacuated the apartment and spoke to a resident who said he tried to put out the fire himself.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No one was injured.
The apartment where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable. The man who lived there said he was able to stay with family until finding other arrangements.
The floor of the apartment directly above the man’s unit sustained minor damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) — A Victorian home in Northbridge caught on fire Friday.
SkyEye captured the flames at the home on Linewood Avenue. The house was built in 1871 and has nine bedrooms.
A Victorian home in Northbridge caught on fire Friday. (WBZ-TV)
Firefighters are currently trying to put out the fire.
Police rescued a dog, but if it is unclear if anyone was home when the fire started.
