Parley Reconstructs adidas' ZX8000 in Sustainable Materials

Click here to read the full article. Pro-Keds’ twin power stripes on the upper make them instantly recognizable and have long been part of the uniforms of some of basketball’s biggest superstars. Now, the pioneer of the performance basketball shoe has partnered with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce an ’80s court classic, the Skyhawk.
Franchise magazine, which was launched in April 2016, has featured artists, players and personalities of the sport, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura and Lauren Halsey.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWPhotos of the...
Comments / 0