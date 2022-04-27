ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parley Reconstructs adidas' ZX8000 in Sustainable Materials

Cover picture for the articleOne of the primary brands leading ‘ sustainability initiatives is Parley for the Oceans, a nonprofit organization committed to finding solutions to ocean plastic pollution through sustainable design. As part of a longstanding partnership, the duo...

sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
WWD

Pro-Keds Partners With Franchise on Archival Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. Pro-Keds’ twin power stripes on the upper make them instantly recognizable and have long been part of the uniforms of some of basketball’s biggest superstars. Now, the pioneer of the performance basketball shoe has partnered with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce an ’80s court classic, the Skyhawk. Franchise magazine, which was launched in April 2016, has featured artists, players and personalities of the sport, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura and Lauren Halsey.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWPhotos of the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

SCRY™ Unveils Otherworldly Stela Basic and Erosion Sneakers

Pioneering footwear label SCRY™ Lab, founded by Zixiong Wei, continues to push the boundaries of footwear with two new low-top introductions – Stela Basic “Shadow” and Stela Erosion “Shadow.” Inspired by the concept of Black Monoliths in space, the latest footwear series “exists divorced from reality and can transfer freely in the universe, Scry writes in the description. “Exploring the unknown of the universe, [the object] transcends the boundaries of time and space and breaks the constraints of dimensions.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance Shares Updated Colorways for Its "327" Sneaker

New Balance and its classic “327” sneaker line has dropped several new colorways for Spring/Summer 2022. To ‘reshape classic design elements,’ the brand has updated its ‘70s style shoe with soft shades of pink, olive and mustard. Highlights of the new drop include white leather and olive green suede, white leather and burnt orange, and white leather and navy blue. On each shoe, the white leather is perforated with pin-size holes and incorporates a distinct color contrast for the enlarged “N” logo.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Comme des Garçons and Salomon’s trail sneakers are straight stunners

Salomon’s trail-ready footwear is about to get a Comme des Garçons upgrade. In 2021, the two collaborated on a couple of technical boot silhouettes worthy of the mountainside and streets. Now, the duo is back again for a three-part outdoor sneaker collection that fuses CdG’s luxurious philosophies with Salomon’s trail tech.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike World Headquarters' New Serena Willams Building Is a Designer's Utopia

Since launching its first sneaker in 1972, has innovated on some of the most iconic footwear silhouettes and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in design, fashion, art and music. Recently, it teamed up with digital studio RTFKT to release Cryptokicks, a major step into the web3 space. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is looking ahead to the next 50 years of innovation with the opening of its newest facility at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon — the one-million-square-foot Serena Williams Building. “This is a catalyst for collaboration and creativity”, said chief design officer John Hoke. “It’s a tribute to Serena Williams and her push as an artist, as an advocate and as an athlete. This is an embodiment of her.”
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

HOKA’s First-Ever Trail Shoe Has Integrated Carbon Fiber Plates

Fitness sneaker imprint HOKA has quickly followed up from its recent “Speedgoat” silhouette with its first-ever trail shoe, in a move that looks to allow athletes to run more fearlessly than ever. Labelled the “Tecton X,” this latest shoe is the first carbon-plated silhouette in HOKA’s trail family...
APPAREL
Footwear News

NPD Says That Retail Sales Slow For Industry Leaders Nike and Adidas in Q1

Click here to read the full article. Footwear retail sales stalled in Q1 compared to the same period a year ago, data from the NPD Group’s retail tracking service showed. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. retail footwear sales revenue fell by 3% and unit sales declined by 12%. Women’s footwear revenue grew 4%, men’s declined 6% and kid’s fell 12%. Sales at retail for three major athletic footwear brands — Nike, the Jordan brand and Adidas — also softened in Q1 versus last year and are underperforming compared to the rest of the market, according to NPD. On the other...
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Exclusive: Why Nike ISPA’s modular sneakers are a sustainable game-changer

As the climate changes, so do the demands of athletes. Nike is prepared to combat both with its two upcoming sneakers, dubbed the ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis. The two new silhouettes are designed for circularity and are held together only by tension. Without any glue used for construction, the sneakers can easily be taken apart at the end of their wear cycle for recycling. Afterward, the ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis could become anything from a water bottle to a basketball court.
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

Byredo Launches Over-Dyed Sneakers for ByProduct 35

After launching sunglasses for its last ByProduct release, Byredo has now expanded the series into footwear for ByProduct 35. Focused on a high-top silhouette, the sneakers have all been over-dyed to created a unique design as each pair absorbs the dye in a different way to form infinite shade variations.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Lacoste Invites Diverse Cultural Encounters in a Fusion of Communities

Back in September 2021, French sportswear brand Lacoste launched its take on the classic court sneaker. Reimagined in a fresh, new design, the unisex L001 brings together a plush, pebbled leather with minimal detailing for everyday wearability. This season, the L001 hits the shelves in alternative colorways, and this time is accompanied by the new L002 silhouette. With a leather and suede upper, supported by a mesh lining and chunky outsole, the L002 is the latest silhouette by the brand exclusively for women.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike SB Takes Inspiration From the Cortez With New BRSB Model

One of Nike’s most favorable designs, the Cortez, is fusing with the brand’s classic SB skate shoe to create the new BRSB. The Cortez silhouette made its debut back in 1972 and has since then been a staple in the company. The shoe was highly popularized as seen...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Tyrrell Winston Explores the Subtle Art of Focus With His Reebok Footwear Collaboration

This season has been extremely active for the Reebok team and its collaborations category as the brand has recently pushed out team-ups with the likes of Bodega, Packer and more. And to kick off the month of May, it’s expanding upon this lineup with a brand new collection with artist Tyrell Winston. Known for his captivating deflated basketball installations, broken net pieces and cigarette butt showings, the NY-based creative has a passion for the Boston brand’s heritage and basketball roots, so he’s fittingly applied his creative touch to the Reebok Club C and Question Mid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

LifeLabs’ CoolLife Collection Introduces Thermoregulating Leisurewear

LifeLabs has announced its latest collection, CoolLife, an assortment of short and long sleeve T-shirts, tanks, pants, joggers and shorts that provide wearable thermoregulating benefits. Derived from Polyethylene (PE), a recyclable polymer globally recognized as one of the lowest-rated properties on the Materials Sustainability Index, the collection introduces a new standard for versatile activewear.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

H&M Launches New “Cherish Waste” Collection and Immersive Exhibition

Exploring the intersection between love and science, H&M has launched a new fashion initiative titled “Cherish Waste,” to combat waste stylishly and sustainably via a new ready-to-wear collection and an immersive exhibition. For the launch, H&M’s design team has created a “vivid and passionate” collection that incorporates technological...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

LaMelo Ball Blasts Off Into Space With His New Puma MB.01 "Galaxy"

While we won’t be seeing LaMelo Ball suiting up for the playoffs due to the Charlotte Hornets getting knocked out of the play-in game, we can still be connected to the young hooper this season through his product launches with. . His signature line continues to grow steadily, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hypebeast.com

Autry Adds Sleek New Styles to Its Summer Sneaker Roster

American label Autry is continuing its long-awaited comeback by adding a variety of new styles to its sneaker roster for Spring/Summer 2022. Returning to the game towards the end of last year, the heritage label sticks with classic silhouettes like the CLC, as well as introducing the Medalist and Dallas in a new selection of colorways.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Hikmet Sugoer Announces His SONRA Proto 3 "eBay" Collaboration

Hikmet Sugoer is an OG in sneaker culture, and in 2016 he set out to kick start his own footwear brand titled SONRA. Since starting this initiative, he’s been able to execute collaborative projects with the likes of DHL and Hanon, and now he’s extending this catalog with a SONRA Proto 3 team-up with eBay.
APPAREL

