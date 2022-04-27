Group seeks county voting change

A recent poll has found that there is bipartisan support in the Florida Keys to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners.

The grassroots group Florida Keys Regional Election Protection (KeysREP) wants to switch how the Keys vote from the current county-wide election of commissioners to commissioners being elected by voters within the district they represent. The group is currently collecting petitions to place a county-wide referendum question on the November ballot asking if voters support such a change.

This week, KeysREP released the findings of a recent poll that found bipartisan support for adopting what is known as a single-member district voting system.

The poll found 62% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote yes if a single-member district voting initiative was on the ballot, while 23% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote no, with 15% unsure, stated a news release from the group this week. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.5%, according to KeysREP.

“Switching to single-member districts is supported by voters of all political parties from Key Largo to Key West,” said Christopher Massicotte, treasurer and spokesperson for KeysREP. “The issues Monroe County voters care most about are local, regardless of party affiliation.”

A single-member district voting system is supported by 71% of respondents who identify as Democrats and 64% of respondents who identify as Republicans. No Party Affiliation voters support the measure at 51%, with 18% responding “not sure,” the KeysREP release stated.

The poll was conducted by Change Research, an online-based political research firm that works with campaigns and causes all around the United States. The firm sampled 314 likely voters. If a respondent said they were not likely to vote, they did not participate in the survey. The poll was Keys-wide and was weighted geographically, Massicotte said.

To date, KeysREP have collected around 1,500 signatures requesting the referendum question be placed on the ballot. The group has not yet turned in the petition, but are planning on doing that early next month, Massicotte said.

“What we have to do now is get petitions signed,” Massicotte said. “We need at least 6,000 signatures to get this on the ballot so that voters can decide how they elect their commissioners. This amount is about 10 times more than what a candidate needs to collect to be on the ballot for election, and while a candidate could choose to pay a fee to get on the ballot in lieu of collecting signatures, we cannot. This initiative really depends on county voters recognizing that we are losing control with how our representatives are elected and taking action to stop it.”

Monroe County currently has five county commissioner posts, elected “at-large,” meaning Monroe County voters can vote for any candidate for commissioner, even if a candidate is outside the voter’s own district. With a single-member district system, voters in each of the five Monroe County districts would only vote for those county commissioner candidates seeking to represent their local district, instead of voting for any candidate for commissioner across the whole county.

KeysREP advocates that single-member districts bring local control back to constituents of each district, and not developers or outsider interests that tend to bankroll candidate campaigns. With single-member districts, commissioners are elected by the voters in their district and represent their district as they serve with others for the good of the county.

When asked about statements in support of single-member district voting in Monroe County, 64% agreed the fact that in 2020, one candidate was not elected because their opponent received more votes from outside the district was a convincing reason to allow voters to determine if they would like to change the way commissioners are elected county-wide in future elections. The poll found that 71% of respondents agreed that a single-member district system better represents the will of the people in each individual district, because the people in each district elect their own representative.

Key West Commissioner Eddie Martinez won county-wide but lost in his district. Martinez resigned earlier this year after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. His post remains vacant while the county awaits a selection for the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Martinez’s opponent, former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, filed a criminal complaint, which is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, alleging voting fraud and arguing Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. Carruthers also had a pending lawsuit, making the same claim, but she has since dismissed the case.

Martinez, a Republican, represented Key West, one of the last Democrat strongholds in the county. All current members of the Monroe County Commission are Republican.

Monroe County Mayor David Rice and commissioners Michelle Coldiron, Holly Raschein and Craig Cates have said they oppose single-member districts, arguing it’s better because commissioners are not beholden to just one district, they said. They contend commissioners currently represent all the residents, not just one district.

“Countywide elections foster a deeper connection between commissioners and every area of the county, encouraging collaboration and communication, which are both very important in a representative government,” Raschein said. “Campaigning countywide can certainly be challenging but gaining that understanding of different voters’ perspectives is very beneficial when commissioners are deliberating on issues that impact the entire County. In my experience, these factors are crucial in forming effective public policy, therefore I do not support the single member district ballot initiative.”

Community events will be scheduled to distribute and collect signed petitions to get the initiative on the ballot. For information, visit http://www.keysrep.com or follow @FLKeysREP on Facebook.

tohara@keysnews.com