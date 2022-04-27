ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Group seeks county voting change

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

A recent poll has found that there is bipartisan support in the Florida Keys to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners.

The grassroots group Florida Keys Regional Election Protection (KeysREP) wants to switch how the Keys vote from the current county-wide election of commissioners to commissioners being elected by voters within the district they represent. The group is currently collecting petitions to place a county-wide referendum question on the November ballot asking if voters support such a change.

This week, KeysREP released the findings of a recent poll that found bipartisan support for adopting what is known as a single-member district voting system.

The poll found 62% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote yes if a single-member district voting initiative was on the ballot, while 23% of respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote no, with 15% unsure, stated a news release from the group this week. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.5%, according to KeysREP.

“Switching to single-member districts is supported by voters of all political parties from Key Largo to Key West,” said Christopher Massicotte, treasurer and spokesperson for KeysREP. “The issues Monroe County voters care most about are local, regardless of party affiliation.”

A single-member district voting system is supported by 71% of respondents who identify as Democrats and 64% of respondents who identify as Republicans. No Party Affiliation voters support the measure at 51%, with 18% responding “not sure,” the KeysREP release stated.

The poll was conducted by Change Research, an online-based political research firm that works with campaigns and causes all around the United States. The firm sampled 314 likely voters. If a respondent said they were not likely to vote, they did not participate in the survey. The poll was Keys-wide and was weighted geographically, Massicotte said.

To date, KeysREP have collected around 1,500 signatures requesting the referendum question be placed on the ballot. The group has not yet turned in the petition, but are planning on doing that early next month, Massicotte said.

“What we have to do now is get petitions signed,” Massicotte said. “We need at least 6,000 signatures to get this on the ballot so that voters can decide how they elect their commissioners. This amount is about 10 times more than what a candidate needs to collect to be on the ballot for election, and while a candidate could choose to pay a fee to get on the ballot in lieu of collecting signatures, we cannot. This initiative really depends on county voters recognizing that we are losing control with how our representatives are elected and taking action to stop it.”

Monroe County currently has five county commissioner posts, elected “at-large,” meaning Monroe County voters can vote for any candidate for commissioner, even if a candidate is outside the voter’s own district. With a single-member district system, voters in each of the five Monroe County districts would only vote for those county commissioner candidates seeking to represent their local district, instead of voting for any candidate for commissioner across the whole county.

KeysREP advocates that single-member districts bring local control back to constituents of each district, and not developers or outsider interests that tend to bankroll candidate campaigns. With single-member districts, commissioners are elected by the voters in their district and represent their district as they serve with others for the good of the county.

When asked about statements in support of single-member district voting in Monroe County, 64% agreed the fact that in 2020, one candidate was not elected because their opponent received more votes from outside the district was a convincing reason to allow voters to determine if they would like to change the way commissioners are elected county-wide in future elections. The poll found that 71% of respondents agreed that a single-member district system better represents the will of the people in each individual district, because the people in each district elect their own representative.

Key West Commissioner Eddie Martinez won county-wide but lost in his district. Martinez resigned earlier this year after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. His post remains vacant while the county awaits a selection for the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Martinez’s opponent, former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, filed a criminal complaint, which is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, alleging voting fraud and arguing Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election. Carruthers also had a pending lawsuit, making the same claim, but she has since dismissed the case.

Martinez, a Republican, represented Key West, one of the last Democrat strongholds in the county. All current members of the Monroe County Commission are Republican.

Monroe County Mayor David Rice and commissioners Michelle Coldiron, Holly Raschein and Craig Cates have said they oppose single-member districts, arguing it’s better because commissioners are not beholden to just one district, they said. They contend commissioners currently represent all the residents, not just one district.

“Countywide elections foster a deeper connection between commissioners and every area of the county, encouraging collaboration and communication, which are both very important in a representative government,” Raschein said. “Campaigning countywide can certainly be challenging but gaining that understanding of different voters’ perspectives is very beneficial when commissioners are deliberating on issues that impact the entire County. In my experience, these factors are crucial in forming effective public policy, therefore I do not support the single member district ballot initiative.”

Community events will be scheduled to distribute and collect signed petitions to get the initiative on the ballot. For information, visit http://www.keysrep.com or follow @FLKeysREP on Facebook.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

County to sue over election changes; commissioners fear retaliation

Following an impassioned discussion Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners decided to sue the state over the recently signed elections reform law that they believe unfairly and illegally targets Pinellas to benefit one state politician. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 524 into law, creating an office to investigate election crime....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Signs Election Security Bill

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill “to ensure that Florida continues to have secure and accurate elections.”. The governor’s office offered some of the reasons why the governor signed the proposal from state Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, and state Rep. Danny Perez, R-Miami. “This legislation...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Key West, FL
Key West, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
MSNBC

Why DeSantis’ new election police unit in Florida matters

Florida Republicans had every reason to be pleased with how Election Day 2020 unfolded. The state’s system of elections worked exactly as intended — the Sunshine State has traditionally billed itself as the gold standard in election administration — and GOP candidates in the state excelled in races up and down the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Fraud#County Commission#Democrats#Republicans#Election Fraud#Keysrep
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis says ‘Constitutional Carry’ gun law is coming to Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised to push for a bill allowing Floridians to carry firearms even if they have not previously taken a training course. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News4Jax.com

Florida’s education department reinstates 9 textbooks previously rejected over ‘prohibited’ content

The Florida Department of Education reinstated nine math textbooks that were previously rejected because the state said they contained “prohibited” content. On its website, the state’s education department posted a message saying: “Publishers are aligning their instructional materials to state standards and removing woke content allowing the department to add nine more books to the state adoption list over the past 11 days.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
657
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy