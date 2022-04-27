ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFK sets summer schedule

The Key West Citizen
The College of the Florida Keys is accepting applications and registering students for its summer semester.

CFK is offering three summer term options. Students can complete courses quickly in the six-week summer term, from May 16 to June 24. This term will include on-campus, online, and hybrid courses, which combine both on-campus and online coursework. There is also a 12-week summer term offered completely online, allowing students the flexibility and convenience of learning virtually, and will run from May 16 to Aug. 8. New students must apply by May 1. Scholarships, financial aid, and payment plans are available.

Additionally, CFK is offering a new summer kickstart semester beginning June 6 running through Aug. 8. The two classes offered in this nine-week semester are English Composition 1 and Preparing for Student Success. Applications are due by May 10.

For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu/futurestudents.

