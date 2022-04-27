Angler cited for snook violations

A Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a 21-year-old Homestead man a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Saturday for multiple snook violations.

Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near Duck Key when he spotted a man, later identified as Orelvis Cardenas Ibarra, spearfishing on the Toms Harbor Cut Bridge, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. A check of his catch revealed an undersized snook.

Cardenas Ibarra stated he had three snook total. A check of the area revealed four filets and snook carcasses in the water, Linhardt said. He was issued mandatory notice to appear citations for possession of speared snook, possession of undersized snook and failure to keep his catch in whole condition. For more information regarding fishing regulations go to www.myfwc.com