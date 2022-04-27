Lockdowns were caused by text tips implicating two students

The lockdowns that were put in place on Friday at all Key West schools were the result of two separate text tips to Key West police that said two students had or were going to bring guns to school, reports show.

At approximately 9:30 Friday, a school resource officer received two texts that read “I overheard a boy ... was coming to kill people at Key West High School” and “I feel in danger and believe a school shooting is going to happen.”

An anonymous source told the officer that the suspect student “had an issue with another student and threatened to retrieve his gun and shoot the student and the school up,” according to reports.

The student was determined to not be on campus, but was visited by officers at his home, where no weapons were located.

Another officer’s account said they approached the student’s residence with his handgun drawn, and the student’s uncle answered the door. The student was detained for a time.

At around 10:32, with the school already on lockdown, the same officer who had received the initial text tip got another tip that read a different student “has a gun!”

That student was also determined to not be on campus. The student met with police voluntarily and no weapons were located on his person, but a paintball gun was found in his vehicle. The student was released shortly after and the lockdown was lifted at around 11:30.

