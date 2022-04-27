FWC makes snapper, grouper bust

State and federal fisheries officers cited a Stock Island commercial fisherman with violating snapper and grouper regulations this month.

The officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and NOAA Office of Law Enforcement conducted a commercial fisheries inspection at Safe Harbor Seafood in Stock Island on commercial fishing vessel Gypsea, which is owned and operated by Capt. Eliu Gonzalez of Stock Island. The Gypsea was returning from a four-day commercial fishing trip in Gulf of Mexico in federal Waters. Once dockside, FWC and NOAA boarded the vessel to conduct a fisheries inspection and located a total of 1,537 pounds of red snapper and 48 pounds of red grouper onboard.

Red snapper and red grouper are species in the Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) program, which requires Gulf of Mexico commercial fishermen to obtain shares and notify NOAA prior to landing those species. Gonzalez did not give a notification of landing and did not have Individual Fishing Quota shares. Captain Gonzalez was charged by FWC for violating the federal rule, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.