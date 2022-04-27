ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

FWC makes snapper, grouper bust

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7igY_0fLHRr6s00

State and federal fisheries officers cited a Stock Island commercial fisherman with violating snapper and grouper regulations this month.

The officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and NOAA Office of Law Enforcement conducted a commercial fisheries inspection at Safe Harbor Seafood in Stock Island on commercial fishing vessel Gypsea, which is owned and operated by Capt. Eliu Gonzalez of Stock Island. The Gypsea was returning from a four-day commercial fishing trip in Gulf of Mexico in federal Waters. Once dockside, FWC and NOAA boarded the vessel to conduct a fisheries inspection and located a total of 1,537 pounds of red snapper and 48 pounds of red grouper onboard.

Red snapper and red grouper are species in the Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) program, which requires Gulf of Mexico commercial fishermen to obtain shares and notify NOAA prior to landing those species. Gonzalez did not give a notification of landing and did not have Individual Fishing Quota shares. Captain Gonzalez was charged by FWC for violating the federal rule, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

Comments / 6

Peter Daniel
2d ago

someone tipped off FWC to this, this captain could be seeing the inside of a prison cell for awhile.

Reply(3)
3
Related
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Commercial Fishermen#Gulf Of Mexico#Fwc#Ifq
Outsider.com

Stranded Dolphin Dies After Texas Beachgoers ‘Harassed’ and Tried to Ride the Animal

A dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died last week after crowds of people “harassed” and gawked at the animal instead of letting it swim back to sea. The beachgoers at Quintana Beach reportedly surrounded the animal in shallow water, blocking its path at first; but then tried to ride it and swim with it until the dolphin ultimately tired out and died, according to NBC News.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Seafood
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Dolphin dead in Florida after being impaled in head: NOAA

A bottlenose dolphin was found dead on a Florida beach on March 24 after being impaled in the head. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) first received reports of a dead dolphin on Fort Myers Beach. It was then recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC). The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
657
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy