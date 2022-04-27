10 in the running for Wake County sheriff

Wake County sheriff candidates who responded to The Wake Weekly’s candidate survey are, in the top row from left, Randolph Baity, David Blackwelder and Donnie Harrison, and in the bottom row from left, Tommy Matthews, Willie Rowe and Roy Taylor. Baity, Matthews, Rowe and Taylor are Democratic primary candidates, while Blackwelder and Harrison are seeking the Republican nomination.

Seven Democrats and three Republicans are vying to become Wake County’s sheriff, with incumbent Gerald Baker seeking to hold off a half-dozen challengers and former top lawman Donnie Harrison courting a comeback in the May 17 primaries.

Democratic candidates are Randolph Baity, Gerald Baker, Joe Coley, Cedric Herring, Tommy Matthews, Willie Rowe and Roy Taylor, while the Republican hopefuls are David Blackwelder, Donnie Harrison and Tivon Howard.

The Wake Weekly sent its 2022 sheriff candidate survey to all candidates on the ballot. Six of the 10 hopefuls provided responses, which are listed below in alphabetical order by last name.

Briefly list your law enforcement and other related experience.

BAITY : I have spent two decades in law enforcement, serving in various agencies and capacities. My training in specialized units presented a variety of ways to serve the public.

BLACKWELDER : I served as a police officer and school resource officer for 10 years. I attended law school while working as a police officer and I now serve as a lawyer for the District of Columbia.

HARRISON : Fifty-plus years of law enforcement experience, retired N.C. Highway Patrol sergeant, first certified law enforcement officer to serve as Wake County sheriff (16 years). Member of Holland’s United Methodist Church, volunteer firefighter, youth softball coach, high school and college basketball official, trained K-9s to locate lost people, individuals with cognitive disorders and criminals.

MATTHEWS : I bring over 32 years at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and have worked in every aspect of the office, retiring as major in the Investigation Division and four years as assistant director of detention services. I understand firsthand the dedication of our deputies and detention officers and civilian staff — as well as concerns voiced by the public.

ROWE : Sergeant, U.S. Army Military Police honorably discharged; retired major, Wake County Sheriff’s Office with 28 years of service, 21 years as a supervisor; security officer, Office of Administrative Hearings; liaison, Wake County Clerk of Superior Court; chairman, Wake County ABC Board; and over 40 years of public service experience.

TAYLOR : Forty years of law enforcement experience, with the last 26 serving as a police chief in federal, state, local and private agencies. I earned a doctorate in criminal justice and work as an expert witness on police procedure cases in federal court. I recently retired from the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel in the Military Police Corps.

Why are you qualified to hold the office you seek?

BAITY : All of these experiences have been instrumental in understanding the needs of the community and how to best serve Wake County.

BLACKWELDER: As a former police officer and currently as a lawyer, I have the experience to ensure all of our citizens’ rights are protected under the law. I believe in due process and equal protection for all people, including my staff. I will create an unbiased review board for disciplinary issues and for promotional processes. I will also draft department policies that protect our citizens’ inalienable rights.

HARRISON : I was a successful sheriff of Wake County for 16 years with an open-door policy, managed a $100-million-dollar budget and over 1,000 employees. As I was before as sheriff, I will maintain an open-door policy, be approachable and be willing to listen and talk to our citizens.

MATTHEWS : The numerous former law enforcement officers and judicial officials endorsing me will confirm to anyone that I have the most local law enforcement experience of any candidate.

ROWE : Graduate of the N.C. State University Administrative Officers Management Program, Raleigh Police Leadership Institute, completed numerous investigative and management courses, served at senior staff level positions and assisted in developing and implementing budgets, policies and procedures, in addition to supervising and managing staff, resources and daily operations.

TAYLOR : My experience, education and training in law enforcement management has provided me with the necessary skills to lead the 1,000 employees and manage the $102 million budget of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. I currently serve as a police chief and have been in this type of position for the past 26 years.

Why are you running for this position?

BAITY : Public safety is an essential element of any healthy, vibrant community. A safe environment fosters mutual respect, the ability to communicate concerns in a constructive way and move toward a more equitable society.

BLACKWELDER : I have always championed school safety and mental health resources for our children. I wish to continue that passion for school security by increasing protection at our public schools and mentoring our youth. I also believe our senior citizens deserve the utmost respect and should be looked after whenever possible. I would like to protect seniors with an automated calling system, which will provide daily welfare checks and community engagement. I am passionate about criminal justice reform and breaking the cycle of criminality. I would implement higher education training opportunities and job fairs within the Wake County Jail, providing inmates with an opportunity for change. I believe in government transparency and accountability, which requires elected officials to follow through on the community’s needs. I would implement policy changes to curb discriminatory practices and reduce criminal recidivism.

HARRISON : To make this a safer Wake County.

MATTHEWS : I was encouraged to run by so many. Many who know me recognize that having committed so much of my life to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, it is truly like a family and a second home to me. It is difficult to see it struggling in the fashion that it is now, and I was asked to put myself forward as probably the most qualified to meet the challenge of re-establishing trust with Wake County’s citizens.

ROWE : I’m committed to providing effective, inclusive and efficient public safety, restoring public trust and confidence in the sheriff’s office leadership, vision and commitment to serve and protect. Increase staffing, improve morale, reduce crime and enhance public safety by building trusted relationships and open and honest communication with the community.

TAYLOR : Policing, in its nature, is an evolving discipline that must grow and change with the times and requires an educated and experienced leader to do so. We need a new era of law enforcement in Wake County. We need a sheriff who will look at 21st-century solutions.

Which three issues are most important to your campaign, and what are your positions on each?

BAITY : The No. 1 issue facing the WCSO is community relations. Over the past four years, the public trust has eroded, further complicated by staffing issues, lack of resources and COVID-19. Standardized hiring practices along with competency-based promotion processes can help hire, retain and build a department that is able to meet the changing needs of Wake County. Detention is severely understaffed, which presents an increased safety risk for officers and inmates. We need to focus efforts on assessment and reorganization of leadership and staff.

BLACKWELDER : Working with various local agencies and implementing a unified plan of action to address violent crime would be the first step. Next, working with the legislature to enact or remove relevant laws addressing violent crime. Criminal justice reform is a strong factor, which would remove felonies from certain offenses, legalization of marijuana, hasher penalties for inadequate gun storage and workforce education.

HARRISON : To reduce the rising crime rate and manpower shortage by recruiting, training and retaining qualified individuals. To reduce the drug problem that is plaguing our county. Address the mental health issues by working with mental health providers.

MATTHEWS : I pledge to establish respect and integrity, which requires transparency in how the sheriff’s office operates, starting with the hiring and training process and the policies its staff follows in going about their duties, while devoting more resources to training for de-escalation of intense and volatile situations. I pledge to create a work environment that is fair and leads employees to want to make this a career; in turn reducing a high attrition rate, thus providing the public with a stable and professional law enforcement agency. I will work to generate partnerships with other stakeholder agencies, give higher budget priority and attention, reducing recidivism by addressing mental health concerns among the detention population and providing them with as many tools as possible to enhance their lives once released.

ROWE : (a) Increase staffing, improve morale and working conditions; (b) Restore public trust in the sheriff’s office leadership; (c) Reduce crime and enhance public safety. First step to safer communities is restoring sufficient staffing levels so employees are not overworked and have quality time with their families, which will boost morale and reduce unnecessary stress. Creating a Sheriff’s Advisory Council will help with transparency, accountability and restoring public trust. Establishing a Community Engagement Unit to address the mental health crisis, drug addiction, teen bullying and an after-school athletic and activity program for at-risk youth will reduce crime, create opportunities and foster positive relationships.

TAYLOR : Responding to incidents involving people in psychiatric crisis. All too often, law enforcement officers shoot people who are having a mental health crisis. All officers require additional training on this topic. Employee wellness programs to provide effective support to deputies and civilian staff members who have experienced trauma, to promote employees’ long-term physical, and mental health, equip staff with emotional survival skills and overcome the stigma of seeking treatment. Rebuilding trust with the community through open and honest communication.

If elected, what would you change in your first 100 days in office?

BAITY : Morale is at an all-time low within the WCSO. We need to position qualified personnel in roles that encourage professional development and deliver services to the people of Wake County.

BLACKWELDER : Recruitment and retention of staff, education and workforce development for inmates and working with local animal shelters for therapy and training for inmates.

HARRISON : Immediately implement my plan for “A Safer Wake County,” please read about it on our website at donnieharrison.com. It is critical that we repair relationships and partner with the other federal, state and local enforcement agencies, as well as the courts, communities and mental health providers.

MATTHEWS : My focus is to immediately work to re-establish the integrity and respect to the office, particularly with our citizens and elected leaders. Doing this requires transparency in how the sheriff’s office operates, starting with the hiring and training process and the policies staff follows in going about their duties.

ROWE : Restructure organizational responsibilities, assignments, role and relationships to provide more first-line supervision and line-level personnel to serve the public. Restore the seniors’ well check program and extend the services to include veterans, victims of domestic violence and teen bullying; expand the reserve officers program, offer part-time positions to retirees and maximize mutual aid agreements with local, state and federal agencies to increase law enforcement officers’ presence and engagement in the community and detention officers in the jail. Increase salaries and incentives to recruit and retain the most professional and qualified staff. Implement continuous and relevant training, maintain certifications and improve compliance and cultural awareness.

TAYLOR : Reallocation of human resources, implementing educational and counseling programs in the detention center and establishing relationships in the community.

What is one often overlooked issue that concerns you?

BAITY : There is a glaring lack of integrity within the sheriff’s office. No one is above reproach, even a sheriff; there is always room for improvement, which, in turn, will produce a more efficient and professional agency. Accountability and transparency are necessary when serving in a position of public trust.

BLACKWELDER : Guns being stolen from unlocked vehicles. These guns are the very ones used in a majority of murders. I would increase awareness around this issue for public safety and make recommendations to the General Assembly.

HARRISON : How incredibly difficult it is to be a law enforcement officer today and why it is so important for the community to collaborate with and support those who are called to protect. Safe communities begin with a commitment to building trust and mutual respect between police and the community.

MATTHEWS : I have been encouraged to see my fellow candidates take up the issue of mental health — which I brought to the forefront since the start of my campaign — and improving our abilities to address the issue in our detention services for our staff and how we slow the incarceration and recidivism rates in so doing.

ROWE : Civil process, the service of civil summonses, orders, etc., is seen as a secondary service. However, it’s equally as important as the 911 communication center, jail services, court, patrolling and criminal investigation because citizens need and deserve remedy to civil disputes in a timely and affordable manner.

TAYLOR : Reducing recidivism and its impact on reducing crime. I understand the importance of helping people change their lives. The time that they are incarcerated can be productive by providing educational programs and counseling in hopes of them having employment opportunities when released from jail.

Why should voters select you as the candidate to advance in the primary?

BAITY : I am not a career politician, I am a lifelong law enforcement professional and love what I do. I stand firm on my principles and hold myself to a higher standard. I believe in leading by action; not by intimidation or fear, and demonstrated by being impartial, candid and consistent.

BLACKWELDER : I believe a sheriff should serve all people, regardless of political party. I will put public safety over politics and protect our constitutional liberties, regardless of the political outcome.

HARRISON : I have dedicated my life to serving and protecting others, including being Wake County’s sheriff for 16 years, and I can start making improvements from day one. My team and I are already making headway for better training with places like Wake Tech, CALEA and mental health agencies. My door is always open, and I invite you to come and share your concerns.

MATTHEWS : Those endorsing me include a wide range of backgrounds in law enforcement, judicial officials and various communities throughout Wake County. They have affirmed that with my extensive experience, I bring the judgment and the integrity that many believe the office needs at this time.

ROWE : Because proven leadership, experience and relationships matter. My consistent involvement and engagement in public safety and the community for over 40 years has led to safer communities, outreach opportunities for the youth and second-chance initiatives for people to turn their lives around and be law-abiding and productive citizens.

TAYLOR : I am the only candidate who has served as chief executive of a law enforcement agency and have done so for over 26 years. It takes a variety of progressively responsible positions to have the qualification and skills to lead an agency as large and diverse as the sheriff’s office.