1PointFive works to lower carbon dioxide emissions, plans to locate in the Permian Basin

 2 days ago

The technology 1PointFive will use is...

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
Biden administration commits $504M for Utah hydrogen energy plant

The Biden administration is supporting a project to create the world's largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility in Utah backed by a multi-million dollar commitment. The Department of Energy has issued a conditional commitment backed by up to $504.4 million in debt financing for the joint venture between...
PIOGA: Natural Gas Key To Maintaining U.S. Life Quality

Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association's President and Executive Director stressed the importance of natural gas for improving air quality. — As Earth Day 2022 came about, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association President & Executive Director Daniel J. Weaver has stressed the importance both oil and gas have on the quality of life of citizens in the United States.
Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
Exxon Permian Natural Gas Gets Top Score

ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 mmcf/d of natural gas produced from its Poker Lake facilities in the Permian. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas produced from its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico.
South Asia Cranking Up Dirty Power Plants With Gas Too Pricey

South Asia’s emerging economies are cranking up older power plants that burn highly-pollutive fuel oil as rising liquefied natural gas prices put cleaner energy sources out of their reach. Bangladesh is generating 5,000 megawatts of electricity from fuel oil-fired power stations this month, about 25% more than a year...
New study could help reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions

A team of researchers led by the University of Minnesota has significantly improved the performance of numerical predictions for agricultural nitrous oxide emissions. The first-of-its-kind knowledge-guided machine learning model is 1,000 times faster than current systems and could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture. The research was recently published...
