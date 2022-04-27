ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR police investigate after shots were fired on city's southwest side

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
The Grand Rapids Police is investigating after shots were fired on the city's southwest side.

Authorities on scene told us that the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, on Dickinson Street SW, between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue.

Police said 13 rounds were fired in a home with 4-5 occupants.

Minor injuries were reported to police, with victims refusing medical attention at the scene. Police did not specify whether or not the occupants were shot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

