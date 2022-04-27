ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. Diplomats Return To Ukraine, Hope To Reopen Kyiv Embassy ‘As Soon As Possible’

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRBed_0fLHP9rv00

U.S. diplomats returned to Ukraine this week for the first time since Russia began its invasion of the country, the State Department confirmed Tuesday .

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said members of the U.S. embassy team had begun making day trips to Lviv, a significant diplomatic move after the agency withdrew most of its staff in February and closed the embassy in Kyiv. The officials were relocated to neighboring Poland , but the Biden administration has long said it hoped to resume operations within Ukraine in a show of diplomatic support.

“Today’s travel was a first step ahead of more regular travel in the immediate future, and, as we’ve said, we’re accelerating preparations to resume Embassy Kyiv operations just as soon as possible,” Price said in a media briefing . He added that the U.S. would continue “to facilitate our support to the government and people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their country.”

The announcement came just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The pair stressed that the White House would continued to move “heaven and earth” to help defend against the Kremlin’s ongoing invasion.

“We’re all here because of Ukraine’s courage, because of the innocent civilians who have been killed and because of the suffering that your people still endure,” Austin said Tuesday during a meeting with defense officials from dozens of NATO and non-NATO countries in Germany. “Your country has been ravaged, your hospitals have been bombed, your citizens have been executed, your children have been traumatized. But Ukraine has done a magnificent job at defending its sovereignty against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.”

Zelenskyy has called on President Joe Biden to deepen security guaranties and provide more weapons and other armaments to help Ukraine defend itself.

Blinken said after his meeting with the Ukrainian leader that he believed Russia was “failing” in its effort to capture the country, saying he believed Zelenskyy and his people could succeed if they had the “right equipment” and the “right support.”

“The bottom line is this: We don’t know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign, independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene,” Blinken said after his visit.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Government Of Ukraine#Kyiv#Russia#The State Department#Defense#Ukrainian#The White House#Kremlin
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
HuffPost

HuffPost

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy