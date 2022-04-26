Law and Order: Le Roy woman accused of possessing drugs, endangering children
Lisa Marie Bautista , 37, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Bautista was arrested on a warrant by Le Roy PD on April 21 in connection with an incident reported at 8:28 p.m., Nov. 19. She was released on an appearance ticket. Bautista is also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested in connection with an incident reported at 5:36 p.m., April 25 on East Main Street, Le Roy. No further details released.
Comments / 0