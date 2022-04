SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Skidmore College student, as well as two other individuals, may have been drugged in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, the college said. The college sent out a safety notice just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday about the suspected drugging reported to have occurred at a bar on Maple Avenue at about 1 a.m. The individuals, who were not injured, reported feeling ill effects of possible drugging, according to the safety notice.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO