Burlington, VT

Police commission finalizes oversight plan

By Sam Israel
 2 days ago

The Burlington Police Commission finalized a proposal Tuesday that would give it more oversight.

If approved, the commission will get its own legal council and allow its seven members to speak publicly about citizen complaints. They would also be granted power to investigate the chief and could be an independent party to review complaints.

The proposal will now be sent to the Burlington City Council for final approval.

Burlington community members at Tuesday’s commission meeting voiced concerns with gang issues. Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says there aren’t gangs like in major cities, but “affinity groups” of younger people.

“There’s some that are located in the North part and South part of the city,” said Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. “They put out the flags that are known to be associated with national gangs such as crips, bloods, and Latin kings.”

Murad says being short staffed hasn’t helped.

“These numbers are worrisome,” Murad said. “They are intensively problematic. They are numbers we have never seen before.”

Those in the community feel the same way.

“I am really concerned with the numbers of police,” said a Burlington resident.

Resident Melo Grant believes a disconnect between the police and the community are at the heart of the issue.

“If there was a better good faith effort to be responsive to some of the concerns that were expressed early in the community, than we might be in a better position,” Grant said.

But she says better relations are a two-way street.

“One of the major things is that officers do not feel supported in the community,” Grant said.

Grant believes the disconnect is hurting Burlington’s chances of recruiting officers to the force.

“If we want someone to do a lateral transfer from another place and they google Burlington, what are they going to see? They aren’t going to see anything positive,” Grant said.

david bell
2d ago

well what did you expect to happen when the city was paying for a security company comprised of nothing but felons and gang members to patrol city hall park and downtown last year.I know Weinberger and his associates saw them down in the park playing dice, watching people fight and drink, dealers running wild,shop lifters basically condoned by Sara George. Now a year later and where is all that BLM organizers,oh yeah they took the money and ran. Tighten up Burlington!

