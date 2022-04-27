ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail, MN

Trail, MN – Town of the Week – 4-26-22

By Rob Kupec
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Trail got almost 1000 votes to defeat...

www.kvrr.com

B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
KNOX News Radio

Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
Cool 98.7

A New Roller Rink and Gym Is Coming To This North Dakota City

When's the last time you put on a pair of rollerskates? Some of you may have fond memories of class trips to your local roller rink and skating round and round. Trying to get up enough courage to ask that person you had a crush on to skate on a couple's dance? The feeling you had holding their hand as you skated by your friends watching on.
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
US News and World Report

Blizzard Could Leave North Dakotans Without Power for Days

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A combination of ugly weather has left at least 19,000 people in western North Dakota facing days without power and thousands of residents along the Red River that separates that state from Minnesota dealing with flash flooding. A blizzard over the weekend that included a...
KFYR-TV

North Dakotans without power travel hundreds of miles for generators

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural areas in western North Dakota are relying on generators for power as many electrical lines are still down throughout the state. Even though Bismarck was largely unaffected by weather-related power outages, hardware stores in the capital city have been selling more generators than usual. That’s because people from all over the state have been traveling to Bismarck stores since their local hardware stores were running low from such high demand.
KFYR-TV

Power outage update as of Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow is slowly melting away, but many North Dakotans are still without power from last weekend’s storm. The hardest-hit areas are in the north-central and northwest portions of the state. One electric cooperative said they were able to get all their customer’s power by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, while others are saying it could take until May 6th to restore service.
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
Community Policy