Gladwin, MI

Gladwin’s Dee Crushes Two-Run Homer for Walk-Off Win Over Beal City in Baseball

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
GLADWIN – After trailing 2-1 in the 5th inning, Gladwin’s Connor Dee blasted a two-run homerun to left-center field in the Flying G’s walk-off 3-2 win over Beal City in baseball on Tuesday night.

The walk-off hit came in a shortened game due to heavy rain and snow which ultimately canceled game two of the scheduled doubleheader.

Gladwin hands Beal City its first loss of the season as the Aggies fall to 4-1. Beal City will face Roscommon next in a doubleheader on Friday.

The Flying G’s improve to 3-2 on the year overall and will meet Harrison for two games on Thursday.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

