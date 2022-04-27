Gladwin’s Dee Crushes Two-Run Homer for Walk-Off Win Over Beal City in Baseball

GLADWIN – After trailing 2-1 in the 5th inning, Gladwin’s Connor Dee blasted a two-run homerun to left-center field in the Flying G’s walk-off 3-2 win over Beal City in baseball on Tuesday night.

The walk-off hit came in a shortened game due to heavy rain and snow which ultimately canceled game two of the scheduled doubleheader.

Gladwin hands Beal City its first loss of the season as the Aggies fall to 4-1. Beal City will face Roscommon next in a doubleheader on Friday.

The Flying G’s improve to 3-2 on the year overall and will meet Harrison for two games on Thursday.