Highlights: Trailing 4-3, Santa Fe Catholic erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lake Gibson. Trent Henley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Blake Lyons, Jose Burley and Peter Walsh drove one run each. Jacob Kruzlic picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out 10. Tanner Ford went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Lake Gibson. Chance Wheeler went 2 for 3, and Caleb Cone went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO