Dodgers' Danny Duffy: Begins throwing program

 2 days ago

Duffy (forearm) recently started a throwing program but has yet to work off a mound, Jack...

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup

Ahmed will sit Friday against the Cardinals. Ahmed sits for the third time in eight games since his return from a shoulder injury last Friday. He's gone 5-for-16 with a homer and a pair of doubles but will sit here in favor of Geraldo Perdomo.
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Danny Duffy & Victor González Progressing

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been the best in baseball to start the 2022 season and they are likely to add even more talent at some point this season as players return from various injuries. Through their first 18 games, their pitching staff has posted a combined 2.21...
Angels' Max Stassi: Retreats to bench

Stassi isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi went 2-for-6 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Could return in mid-to-late May

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Gonzalez (elbow) could join the big club in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonzalez has yet to pitch in a game this season but has progressing from inflammation in his left elbow that first cropped up in spring training. The left-hander is expected to start a rehab assignment soon and has recently been tossing bullpen sessions.
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Out with elbow soreness

Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left elbow soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Wells was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and allowed two runs over 1.2 innings that same day against the Yankees, and he'll now make his way to the injured list. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but since it's an elbow issue an absence beyond the 10-day minimum wouldn't be a surprise.
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Promoted, starting Friday

Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base Friday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Nevin missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A. He has a .979 OPS in 17 games with Norfolk and may see most of his opportunities at third base since Ryan Mountcastle (neck) is rejoining the lineup Friday and Trey Mancini is also healthy.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nursing knee issue

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with left knee discomfort, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the sixth inning while returning to first base on a pickoff attempt, and he was promptly lifted for a pinch runner. Mondesi continues to be evaluated, but manager Mike Matheny said the initial scans of the injury are encouraging, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Sent to Triple-A

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Baumann has given up five earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.1 innings and will now head to the minors. Kyle Bradish, who will start in his MLB debut Friday against Boston, was called up from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Focused On Throwing Curveball

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed a significant question mark in their bullpen by trading AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel. The right-hander filled the void at closer that was left by Kenley Jansen signing a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves. Kimbrel made his Dodgers debut...
Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Frustrated By Walk Issues

After allowing six runs (three earned) in his 2022 debut against the Colorado Rockies, Julio Urías has rebounded in the past three starts to pitch like the Los Angeles Dodgers expect of him. Urías has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16 innings pitched over that span,...
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not in Friday's lineup

Cooper is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the past four games and will take a seat after going 6-for-15 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs during that stretch. Jorge Soler will serve as the designated hitter while Brian Anderson starts in left field.
