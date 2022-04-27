Twins' Max Kepler: Homers, doubles in win

Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox. Witt stretched his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 9-for-29 (.310). His steal came in his lone trip on base in the eighth inning after his single. The infielder has shown off his speed with four stolen bases in five attempts while adding a .206/.229/.294 slash line with five RBI and six runs scored in 70 plate appearances. He has four doubles and a triple, but Witt has yet to hit his first major-league home run.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO