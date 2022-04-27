ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Max Kepler: Homers, doubles in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup

Ahmed will sit Friday against the Cardinals. Ahmed sits for the third time in eight games since his return from a shoulder injury last Friday. He's gone 5-for-16 with a homer and a pair of doubles but will sit here in favor of Geraldo Perdomo.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Twins run over sloppy Tigers for 7th straight win

After blundering away the game Tuesday night, the shoddy Detroit defense was at it again Thursday as they committed four errors and got walloped by the Twins 7-1. Minnesota, winners of seven straight, broke open the game in the fifth inning thanks to two errors and then Carlos Correa roping bases-clearing double to the fence in left-center field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Sent to Triple-A

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Baumann has given up five earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.1 innings and will now head to the minors. Kyle Bradish, who will start in his MLB debut Friday against Boston, was called up from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Slugs leadoff homer

McCormick went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas. McCormick got things going for Houston with a long ball leading off the game, and he scored another run following a fifth-inning single. The homer was his first of the campaign after he swatted 14 round trippers across 284 at-bats during his rookie campaign last year. He's slashing .280/.308/.400 with three RBI across 52 plate appearances this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Could return in mid-to-late May

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Gonzalez (elbow) could join the big club in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonzalez has yet to pitch in a game this season but has progressing from inflammation in his left elbow that first cropped up in spring training. The left-hander is expected to start a rehab assignment soon and has recently been tossing bullpen sessions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Alexander Wells: Out with elbow soreness

Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left elbow soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Wells was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and allowed two runs over 1.2 innings that same day against the Yankees, and he'll now make his way to the injured list. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but since it's an elbow issue an absence beyond the 10-day minimum wouldn't be a surprise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Outrighted to Triple-A

Hendrix cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Hendrix's first five appearances of the year came in the majors, but he allowed an 8.10 ERA and 2.70 WHIP in 3.1 innings. He'll attempt to prove himself in Louisville but is unlikely to be a high-leverage option if he returns to the big leagues at some point.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Notches another steal

Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox. Witt stretched his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 9-for-29 (.310). His steal came in his lone trip on base in the eighth inning after his single. The infielder has shown off his speed with four stolen bases in five attempts while adding a .206/.229/.294 slash line with five RBI and six runs scored in 70 plate appearances. He has four doubles and a triple, but Witt has yet to hit his first major-league home run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Promoted, starting Friday

Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base Friday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Nevin missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A. He has a .979 OPS in 17 games with Norfolk and may see most of his opportunities at third base since Ryan Mountcastle (neck) is rejoining the lineup Friday and Trey Mancini is also healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
High Point Enterprise

Wiel blasts two homers as Rockers roll

HIGH POINT — Xander Wiel scored on an inside-the-park home run and blasted a three-run shot the conventional way, providing just a couple of the highlights as the Rockers set season single-game marks for runs and hits as they romped past Lancaster 14-0 at Truist Point. The shutout was...
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Back in clubhouse

Tucker (illness) returned to the Pirates' clubhouse Friday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker was away from the team for several days after landing on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to participate in team activities. It's not yet clear whether the Pirates will activate him from the IL prior to Friday's series opener against San Diego, but he seems to be close to being activated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL

Haniger (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Haniger tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16 and spent a week and a half away from the team. Although he rejoined the Mariners on Tuesday, he required several days of workouts to return to 100 percent. However, the 31-year-old should be back in action for Friday's series opener in Miami, and he'll reclaim his role as the everyday right fielder. Prior to his absence, Haniger hit .176 with three homers, seven RBI and three runs over eight appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Takes blown save

Staumont allowed a run on two hits in one inning, taking a blown save Thursday versus the White Sox. Staumont allowed a pair of singles to open the eighth inning, then yielded a run on a sacrifice fly before escaping trouble. It counts as his second blown save in 10 appearances, though he's also secured two saves and a hold. The right-hander has a 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across nine innings while sharing closing duties with Scott Barlow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Receives breather Friday

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers. D'Arnaud started all three games against the Cubs this week and will take a seat for the series opener in Texas. William Contreras, who was promoted Thursday to fill the roster spot of Manny Pina (wrist), will start behind the plate Friday and form a battery with Ian Anderson.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Heads to bench

Walker will not start Friday's game against the Cardinals. Walker sits for just the second time this season, with the Diamondbacks electing to bench all their right-handed bats against Adam Wainwright. Walker hasn't done much to deserve as many opportunities as he's received, as he's hitting just .157/.244/.371 on the year. Seth Beer will start at first base, with David Peralta resting his legs as the designated hitter.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Returns to action

Knapp (illness) is starting Friday against the Padres. Knapp was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness, but he'll be back in action a day later. The 30-year-old will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Not in Friday's lineup

Perez isn't starting Friday against the Padres. The 33-year-old was initially scheduled to get a day off Thursday before Andrew Knapp was scratched from the lineup due to an illness. Perez will retreat to the bench in Friday's series opener since Knapp is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Gets breather Friday

Schwindel isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers. Schwindel has gone 4-for-15 with an RBI and five strikeouts over his last four appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Alfonso Rivas will start at first base and bat sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Loup: Secures fifth hold

Loup earned a hold against Cleveland on Thursday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters. The left-hander came on in the seventh inning and struck out the first two batters he faced before getting Franmil Reyes to fly out to center field. This was Loup's eighth outing in nine appearances without allowing an earned run, and he has yielded only one hit all season. Loup has a 0.93 ERA, 0.31 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings on the campaign.
ANAHEIM, CA

