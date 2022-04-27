ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Notches second steal

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wong went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win...

www.cbssports.com

theScore

Cardinals' Mikolas: 'It's not the ball's fault' more batters are getting hit

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas disagrees with New York Mets right-hander Chris Bassitt's concerns that different baseballs are the reason pitchers are hitting more batters in 2022. "It's not the ball's fault. Take some responsibility for your actions," Mikolas said Wednesday, according to Jeff Jones of BND.com. Bassitt's comments...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Meet St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan

Welcome to the Bigs, Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis and brought up utility player Brendan Donovan to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old from Germany bats from the left side of the plate and is able to play all four infield positions...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

LINE: Cardinals -173, Diamondbacks +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to open a four-game series. St. Louis has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup

Ahmed will sit Friday against the Cardinals. Ahmed sits for the third time in eight games since his return from a shoulder injury last Friday. He's gone 5-for-16 with a homer and a pair of doubles but will sit here in favor of Geraldo Perdomo.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs as Brewers beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8 on Tuesday night. Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Another extended relief appearance

Urena gave up three runs -- one earned -- over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed four hits, walked a batter and struck out none. Urena had a shot to record a three-inning save Tuesday, but the Pirates put the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and Josh Hader was summoned to close the door. Urena has tossed an inning-plus in three of his four appearances and owns a respectable 3.52 ERA, but he also has posted a 3:5 K:BB. Expect him to continue working in middle-to-long relief for the Brewers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Four earned against Pirates

Woodruff did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings. One of the runs against Woodruff touched home after he exited the game, with Brent Suter allowing an inherited runner to score. Woodruff now sports a 5.30 ERA this season. That number is misleading -- Woodruff had just turned in consecutive scoreless outings in his last two starts prior to Tuesday -- but his strikeouts are down. It's something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches base three times

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners. Ramirez has been in the lineup nearly exclusively when lefties are on the mound, so Wednesday was only his third start in the last nine games. He recorded his second multi-hit effort of the season, highlighted by an infield single that drove in Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the first inning. Though he's had limited opportunity, Ramirez has collected nine hits across 30 plate appearances while also tallying three runs scored and four RBI early on in the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Notches another steal

Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox. Witt stretched his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 9-for-29 (.310). His steal came in his lone trip on base in the eighth inning after his single. The infielder has shown off his speed with four stolen bases in five attempts while adding a .206/.229/.294 slash line with five RBI and six runs scored in 70 plate appearances. He has four doubles and a triple, but Witt has yet to hit his first major-league home run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Earns 10th save

Hader walked two but struck out three across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Pirates. Hader walked two of the first three batters he faced, but he struck out Yoshi Tsutsugo and Roberto Perez to end the game and earn his 10th save of the season. That mark leads the league, but perhaps more impressive have been the skills Hader has displayed. He has yet to allow an earned run across 9.1 innings while striking out 15 and walking only four.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nursing knee issue

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with left knee discomfort, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the sixth inning while returning to first base on a pickoff attempt, and he was promptly lifted for a pinch runner. Mondesi continues to be evaluated, but manager Mike Matheny said the initial scans of the injury are encouraging, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cracks first home run

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Alexander Wells: Out with elbow soreness

Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left elbow soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Wells was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and allowed two runs over 1.2 innings that same day against the Yankees, and he'll now make his way to the injured list. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but since it's an elbow issue an absence beyond the 10-day minimum wouldn't be a surprise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Sent to Triple-A

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Baumann has given up five earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.1 innings and will now head to the minors. Kyle Bradish, who will start in his MLB debut Friday against Boston, was called up from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Could return in mid-to-late May

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Gonzalez (elbow) could join the big club in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonzalez has yet to pitch in a game this season but has progressing from inflammation in his left elbow that first cropped up in spring training. The left-hander is expected to start a rehab assignment soon and has recently been tossing bullpen sessions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Promoted, starting Friday

Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base Friday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Nevin missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A. He has a .979 OPS in 17 games with Norfolk and may see most of his opportunities at third base since Ryan Mountcastle (neck) is rejoining the lineup Friday and Trey Mancini is also healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Grabs first win

Gott picked up his first win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gott faced only one batter Wednesday, but he was the pitcher of record when the Brewers took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, and he wound up with the win after his fellow relievers blanked the Pirates the rest of the way. Gott gave up his first runs of the season earlier in the week, but he still owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in 7.1 innings over seven appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Designated for assignment

Koch was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday. Koch had been with the team for just over two weeks, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings of relief. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to clear space for Mitch Haniger, who returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
SEATTLE, WA

