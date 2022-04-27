ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: Twins win thanks to Tigers' 9th inning comedy of errors

By Chris Schad
 2 days ago

The Twins kept their winning streak alive on a wild walk-off play.

The Minnesota Twins kept their five-game winning streak alive on Tuesday night thanks to a wild ninth-inning play by the Detroit Tigers that led to a 5-4 victory.

With the Twins down 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Sano walked up to the plate. Gio Urshela and Trevor Larnach were on first and second base with one out when Sano sent a liner into right field that bounced off the glove of Robbie Grossman.

The play would have allowed Urshela and Larnach to advance to 2nd and 3rd, tagging up as they thought the ball was going to be caught. But Sano kept going past 1st, forcing Urshela to head to 3rd and get caught in no-mans land with Larnach staying at 3rd.

Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart had trouble hauling in the relay throw from the outfield and noticed Urshela and Larnach standing near 3rd. Catcher Eric Haase ran down the line and tried to throw to 3rd, but the throw sailed over the head of Jeimer Candelario to allow Urshela and Larnach to score the winning runs.

The Twins had led from the 2nd inning of the game thanks to Max Kepler's 3 RBI, including a homer, but a three-run Javier Baez bomb off of Emilio Pagan put the Tigers 4-3 up in the 8th.

They were heading for victory until the ridiculousness the ensued in the bottom of the 9th.

Minneapolis, MN
