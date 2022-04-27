ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaos and confusion: All the texts sent to Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House on October 26, 2020.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

  • Multiple officials texted Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, a House committee investigation showed.
  • Many asked Meadows to fix the ongoing situation at the Capitol, with some begging Trump to condemn the riots.
  • Insider compiled a list of texts sent to Meadows during the insurrection.

Republican lawmakers, Trump officials, and Fox News hosts took to their phones on the day of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, frantically messaging then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in hopes of getting the situation under control — all according to text records provided by Meadows himself.

Meadows turned over thousands of texts to the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Insider compiled the recent trove of texts obtained by CNN as well texts revealed in December by Rep. Liz Cheney , vice-chair of the investigation committee, that tell a story about what was happening on the now-infamous day.

Donald Trump Jr.

  • He's got to condemn this shit Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.
  • We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.
  • He's got to condem [sic] this shit. Asap. The captiol [sic] police tweet is not enough.
  • This his [sic] one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to fuck his entire legacy on this if it gets worse.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene , Georgia

  • Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the President to calm people This isn't the way to solve anything
  • Mark we don't think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.

Jared Kushner (to Mark Meadows, Jason Miller, and Dan Scavino)

  • Why don't we post on his Facebook page since he isn't locked out there…

Rep. Chip Roy , Texas

  • This is a shitshow
  • Fix this now.

Sean Hannity , Fox News host

  • Can he make a statement?... Ask people to leave the Capitol
  • Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can't mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I'm not sure what is left to do or say, and I don't like not knowing if it's truly understood. Ideas?

Laura Ingraham , Fox News host

  • Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us ... he is destroying his legacy.

Brian Kilmeade , Fox News host

  • Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.

Reince Priebus, former White House Chief of Staff

  • TELL THEM TO GO HOME !!!

Jake Sherman , Punchbowl News founder

  • Do something for us
  • We are under siege in the cpaitol [sic]
  • There's an armed standoff at the house chamber door
  • We're all helpless

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

  • It's really bad up here on the hill.
  • They have breached the Capitol.
  • Thanks. This doesn't help our cause.

Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff for President Trump

  • Mark: he needs to stop this, now. Can I do anything to help?

Rep. William Timmons, South Carolina

  • The president needs to stop this ASAP

Jason Miller, Chief Trump Spokesperson for Trump 2016 campaign (to Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino)

  • Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today's peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now! 2) The fake news media who encouraged this summer's violent and radical riots are now trying to blame peaceful and innocent MAGA supporters for violent actions. This isn't who we are! Our people should head home and let the criminals suffer the consequences!

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas

  • Cap Police told me last night they'd been warned that today there'd be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent. Good that Trump denounces violence but could add & well demand justice for those who became violent & well get to the bottom of what group they're with.
Read the original article on Business Insider

Tuan Ngo
2d ago

Who still wanna vote for RETRUMPLICONS in Nov.? Vote them all out..!!!!!!!

Reply
16
The Week

Mitch lied. The impeachment died.

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear he thought then-President Donald Trump was responsible for the violence. The Trump-loving rioters "did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he'd lost an election," he said in an instantly famous speech at the end of Trump's second impeachment trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
