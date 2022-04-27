ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2 taken to hospital after possible stabbing in the Lower Valley

By Shelby Kapp
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after reports of a stabbing in the Lower Valley.

It happened at a residence along the 900 block of Navarrete Circle, near Blackie Chesher Park shortly after 6 p.m.

According to emergency dispatch, one person was transported by emergency crews with critical injuries while the other had minor injuries.

As this a developing story, look for updates here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 News Today, starting at 5 a.m.

900 block of Navarette Cir

