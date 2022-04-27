2 taken to hospital after possible stabbing in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after reports of a stabbing in the Lower Valley.
It happened at a residence along the 900 block of Navarrete Circle, near Blackie Chesher Park shortly after 6 p.m.
According to emergency dispatch, one person was transported by emergency crews with critical injuries while the other had minor injuries.
As this a developing story, look for updates here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 News Today, starting at 5 a.m.
