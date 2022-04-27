ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Local highlights and scores: April 26, 2022

By Chanel Porter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Tuesday, April 26, 2022. You can watch...

CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
FOX 2

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
Lebanon, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

"Don't overprice yourself. It's a lot easier to start a business by being a value provider as opposed to having premium prices." The above statement made me very curious to know more about the person who said it. His name is Rodger O. Riney. He is a self-made billionaire who believes that cheap and good is the winning formula for a successful business.
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate overwhelmingly approves bill requiring schools test, filter water for lead

Schools in Missouri would be required to test drinking water for lead, and install filters if it’s above safe levels, under a bill that won near-unanimous approval Monday in the state Senate. The proposal, amended onto a separate bill by Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, passed on a 32-1 vote. “Let’s make sure our students, […] The post Missouri Senate overwhelmingly approves bill requiring schools test, filter water for lead appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Laclede Record

Rogers named head wrestling coach at Lebanon

A familiar face will take over as the next Lebanon wrestling coach. Nathaniel Rogers, a 2007 Lebanon High School graduate, was hired as the new wrestling coach by the Lebanon R-3 School Board on Tuesday night. Rogers ran track at Southwest Baptist University in college, but wrestling has always been a true passion and joy for the former 116-match winner and state wrestling qualifier in 2007 at 135-pounds. “I started coaching wrestling first for Kids Across American, then for the YMCA in Bolivar,” Rogers said of his journey. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man was injured Wednesday after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a Missouri Department of Transportation road sign. Ricky Vaughn, 55, was traveling on Route J west of Route O in Audrain County when the crash happened, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was taken The post Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
