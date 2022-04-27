ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘Outrageous and slanderous statements’ – State lawmaker receives pushback over transgender comments

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following derogatory statements about transgender people, fellow lawmakers and local activist are making it clear they don’t approve of what Rep. Cheryl Helmer wrote.

Rep. Helmer was replying to a graduate student at KU who emailed about a transgender sports ban bill making its way through the legislature.

In the email, Rep. Helmer wrote biology can’t be changed, and she personally doesn’t like sharing a restroom with another lawmaker who is transgender, referencing Rep. Stephanie Byers.

Brenan Riffel, who received the letter is transgender themselves, says this attitude is unfortunately all too common.

“I’m glad that sentiment was shared in such a public manner because it’s already happening behind closed doors,” Riffel said. “Rep. Byers deals with this on a daily basis, I just sent an email and got this response. It brings attention to what needs to be brought the attention.”

Rep. Byers says she’s not surprised either some of her colleagues have these thoughts, but was surprised it was typed out and sent to a constituent.

“It’s this disinformation campaign intentionally designed to vilify trans people and especially trans kids,” Rep. Byers said. “It’s no wonder we see in the legislature bills attacking trans kids, because of this small community they’re the most voiceless.”

Rep. Byers is referencing a bill moving through the legislature right now that would ban female transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.

“These kids need to know there is hope,” Rep. Byers said. “That there are adults that stand in their corner and will fight for them tooth and nail to make sure they have the same rights as everyone else. They can live their lives authentically, and don’t have to live in a lie forever.”

The group Equality Kansas sent a letter to Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, calling for “disciplinary action to be taken against Rep. Helmer” in regards to the comments made in the email to Brenan.

“Rep. Helmer needs to be held accountable for her outrageous and slanderous statements,” Tom Witt with Equality Kansas said. “I’m not going to tell the speaker how to do his job, but as a Kansan I expect that he will do his job.”

While Brenan isn’t happy to have received the response they did, they are glad that the topic is being brought to attention.

27 News reached out to Rep. Helmer to let her tell her side of the story, but have yet to receive a response.

Guest
2d ago

There is nothing slanderous or negative about telling the truth except in a permissive and unchristian society as some wish to make ours.

