Trey Holly, nation's No. 2 all-purpose back, on LSU: 'They have a big shot'

On a recent unofficial visit to LSU, coach Brian Kelly sat down with Union Parish High School running back Trey Holly and delivered a simple message.

"‘I can’t let you leave (Louisiana)."

That shouldn't surprise anyone.

Rated the nation's No. 2 all-purpose back , Holly was allowed to play varsity football as an eighth grade.

“My mom was scared," he laughed.

Turns out, Holley wasn't.

In his first game, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound playmaker was set to face a team with a major bluechip prospect.

"Everybody was talking about him," Holly said. "They were saying, ‘He’s a man.’ So on the very first play I ran down the field and hit him. I was good to go.”

Indeed, he was.

Holly finished his eighth grade varsity season with 849 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging more than six yards per carry.

As a sophomore, the dynamic playmaker accumulated 2,709 yards and 44 touchdowns.

That's why schools such as LSU, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and others have made him a priority.

Hoping to make progress in his recruitment, the Louisiana ball-carrier is planning to trim his list to a top 10 soon.

But while a lot of schools will have a shot, Holly admitted that LSU may be tough to turn down - even if he's open to other schools.

"Don’t get me wrong, LSU is going to have a big shot," he said. "I’d get to play in front of 100,000 people - my friends, my family can see me play. They have a big shot.”

Regardless of where he ends up, Holly is far from satisfied with his current play.

He has major goals in mind: a 3,000-yard, 50-touchdown season and a state title, for starters.

But also to keep working to improve as a player.

“Me personally, I feel there’s a lot I’ve got to work on, add to my game and my bag, to improve my craft," he said, "I’m close, but I’m not there yet. I have to earn it. That’s what keeps me going.”

Well, that and the fact that almost no one seems capable of tackling him before he reaches the end zone.

Junior season highlights