Lifeless Child Transported from Barstow to Pomona, Parents in Custody for Murder

Tony V / KNN

Barstow, San Bernardino County, CA: Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Apr. 25, a lifeless 1-year-old male child was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in the city of Pomona in Los Angeles County. The child arrived at the hospital unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel upon arrival, according to the Barstow Police Department news release of the homicide that involves two counties in California.

Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were both booked for murder of their 1-year-old child. Photos released by Barstow Police Department.

Pomona Police Department officers arrived at the hospital to investigate the suspicious death of the child. PPD Detectives noticed the child/victim sustained injuries consistent with ongoing abuse, according to Barstow PD. The officers observed visible signs of trauma to the victim’s body such as lesions, bruising, and burn marks. Some of the injuries appeared to be in different stages of the healing process.

By 11:00 p.m., PPD notified the Barstow Police Department of a suspicious death that occurred within the city of Barstow after further investigation revealed the abuse likely occurred in the child’s home where he lived with his parents in Barstow, California, and that the victim died of those injuries in Barstow prior to his parents driving him to Pomona, according to Barstow PD.

The PPD then notified Barstow PD of the status of their investigation. The Barstow PD assigned homicide detectives and crime scene investigators to the investigation who then responded to the child’s home in the 700 block of East Virginia Way in Barstow and then to Pomona Valley Hospital, according to Barstow PD.

Detectives from Barstow PD responded to Pomona where they interviewed witnesses and contacted the victim’s parents, Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, both residents of Barstow, police said.

Barstow PD stated that during the investigation detectives learned that on April 25, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller arrived unexpectedly at Mendez’s family’s home located in the city of Pomona. Family members located the victim’s lifeless body in the back of Ricardo Mendez’ and Antanita Miller’s vehicle. Some of Mendez’s family members immediately drove the victim to the Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment. Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller stayed at the family home and did not initially go to the hospital.

According to Barstow PD, Antanita Miller eventually arrived at the hospital where officers detained her. Ricardo Mendez left the family home and was located and detained in the 2100 block of Spencer Street by Pomona Police Officers.

Ricardo Mendez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for murder and parole violation and Antanita Miller was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for murder, according to Barstow PD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Matthew Helms at (760) 255-5132 or at mhelms@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

Video: Tony V, Photojournalist / KNN