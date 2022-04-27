ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

By Mike Watson
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Diana...

www.kolotv.com

The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Police: Woman Killed In Deadly Assault On Cheryl Way In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed after an apparent assault in the South Sacramento area Monday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said reports came in just before 2 p.m. of an assault along Cheryl Way in the Meadowview area. A woman was located with serious injuries from some type of assault and was later pronounced dead by medics. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
8 News Now

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Two People Dead in Northeast Nevada Shooting

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities are investigating the shooting death of two people at a home in Spring Creek, Nevada Tuesday afternoon. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at just before 5 p.m. to the 700 Block of Spring Creek Parkway following a 911 call for a domestic dispute where a gun was fired. Two children had ran to a nearby house and reported their mother had been shot to 911 dispatch. When officers arrived at the home they found a woman dead, identified as 44-year-old Casandra Banuelos, on the kitchen floor. Deputies attempted life-saving measures. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said 53-year-old Ruben Banuelos was found lying next to the woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and still breathing. Ruben was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children have been placed in the protective care of extended family. The sheriff's office said it is trying to determine a motive.
SPRING CREEK, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. Daniel McNeil, 27, is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. McNeil also has a tattoo on his left arm, wrist, right hand and fingers.
CARSON CITY, NV

