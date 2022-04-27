Rochester Police announce new police protesting guidelines and mass gatherings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's Mayor and Interim police chief announced new police policies during protests and mass gathering guidelines Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday, the following policies will be in effect for RPD's response to protests and mass gatherings in Rochester:. The use of tear gas, flashbangs, long-range acoustical device...
Rochester, N.Y. — The president of Rochester's police union says he was blindsided by new mass protest policies announced Tuesday by Mayor Malik Evans and Interim Police Chief David Smith. Among the changes: tear gas, flash bangs, and long-range acoustic devices are banned. Police officers must wear body-worn cameras...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police made an arrest in relation to last month's shooting in downtown Rochester. Police say on April 12, a 38-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Exchange Boulevard. Police have now identified 26-year-old Marquis Hooks as...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man whom they say may be in danger. Jeremy I. Perez is 34 years old. His last known address is Lakeview Park in the Maplewood neighborhood. He is 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds. Police say...
A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.Ex-State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, 64, was sentenced by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan after her December conviction on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent in an investigation of the Municipal Credit Union.“These crimes struck at the heart of the criminal...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Rochester, N.Y. — While physical wounds may heal, the emotional ones after trauma can linger, impacting a victim of violence for the rest of their lives. That's the reason behind a new program intended to address community trauma and health inequity caused by gun violence. It is spearheaded by...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
LAGRANGE, NY (WRGB) — A recent State Police academy graduate is credited with saving the life of a child in distress on the side of a highway. According to State Police, Trooper Joseph Mackey stopped for a family in distress while on his way home on the Taconic State Parkway.
Rochester, N.Y. — After more than two week on leave, the Rochester City School District's chief financial officer has submitted her resignation. A replacement right now is unlikely. Carleen Pierce was only appointed CFO in 2020. But earlier this month, she disappeared amid a tumultuous budget season. 13WHAM later...
Lyons, N.Y. — A Lyons man is facing several charges after allegedly committing a knifepoint robbery. New York State Police say Terry Lawrence, 30, threatened a Kwik Fill store employee with a knife and demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes around 2:40 a.m. April 23. He's been charged...
Parma, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident overnight Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was on a routine patrol on West Ridge Road in Parma when he struck a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle. The...
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon, a tragic helicopter crash in Genesee County took two lives. One of them was a veteran from Churchville. Jim Sauer spent decades as a pilot, always in service to others. After serving 40 years in the military, Sauer was welcomed back to Rochester in...
Brighton, N.Y. — Following years of controversy and legal challenges, the Whole Foods Plaza project in Brighton is going to trial. A State Supreme Court Judge has scheduled a trial to begin on December 5, 2022 for the community lawsuits challenging the size of the proposed site that will include five buildings on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.
What would you do if you came home, went into your bathroom and saw a smashed mirror? If you have kids you might blame them. If you believe in ghosts you might think you've been haunted. You might even blame the dog just to make sense of why your vanity is smashed.
Elba, N.Y. — Tragedy struck Genesee County Tuesday afternoon, as two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash during a Mercy Flight training mission. State Police identified the victims as James Sauer, 60, of Churchville and Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, who was a Bell Helicopter Flight instructor pilot in Prosper, Texas.
Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe County jury has convicted a man after he's accused of committing a brutal attack outside a Rochester bar. Prosecutors say on March 31, 2021, Ronald Dent, 28, confronted Dayvon Henry in the parking lot of the Black Bear Pub and stabbed him nine times, including once in the eye, leading to permanent loss of vision in Henry's right eye.
The findings of a Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department didn't come as much of a surprise, unfortunately. The state investigation into the troubled department largely found what civilian onlookers had been saying for years: Statistically, Minneapolis police treat people of color differently than white people.
Certainly not all Minneapolis officers, and certainly white people have been mistreated as well, as if that must be said. The report's findings, however, are...
Rochester, N.Y. — Mere feet from the man accused of brutally stabbing him two and a half years ago, Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright recounted what happened when he responded to a Peck Street home in 2019. Wright was stabbed in the face, neck, buttocks, and hand, ultimately losing...
Rochester, N.Y. — A teacher at School of the Arts is on leave while the school and district investigate one of his seventh-grade Social Studies lessons. In a letter to families, school officials say the lesson last Tuesday "caused great concern." They did not specify what it entailed. The...
