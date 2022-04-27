ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police announce new police protesting guidelines and mass gatherings

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's Mayor and Interim police chief announced new police policies during protests and mass gathering guidelines Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday, the following policies will be in effect for RPD's response to protests and mass gatherings in Rochester:. The use of tear gas, flashbangs, long-range acoustical device...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Police union president reacts to Rochester Police policy changes

Rochester, N.Y. — The president of Rochester's police union says he was blindsided by new mass protest policies announced Tuesday by Mayor Malik Evans and Interim Police Chief David Smith. Among the changes: tear gas, flash bangs, and long-range acoustic devices are banned. Police officers must wear body-worn cameras...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Arrest made in shooting in downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police made an arrest in relation to last month's shooting in downtown Rochester. Police say on April 12, a 38-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Exchange Boulevard. Police have now identified 26-year-old Marquis Hooks as...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Missing Rochester man may be in danger

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man whom they say may be in danger. Jeremy I. Perez is 34 years old. His last known address is Lakeview Park in the Maplewood neighborhood. He is 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.Ex-State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, 64, was sentenced by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan after her December conviction on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent in an investigation of the Municipal Credit Union.“These crimes struck at the heart of the criminal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Gathering#Rochester Police#Interim#Rpd#Lrads#The Police Department
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Rochester's chief financial officer is out

Rochester, N.Y. — After more than two week on leave, the Rochester City School District's chief financial officer has submitted her resignation. A replacement right now is unlikely. Carleen Pierce was only appointed CFO in 2020. But earlier this month, she disappeared amid a tumultuous budget season. 13WHAM later...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lyons man accused in knifepoint robbery

Lyons, N.Y. — A Lyons man is facing several charges after allegedly committing a knifepoint robbery. New York State Police say Terry Lawrence, 30, threatened a Kwik Fill store employee with a knife and demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes around 2:40 a.m. April 23. He's been charged...
LYONS, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy involved in crash in Parma

Parma, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident overnight Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was on a routine patrol on West Ridge Road in Parma when he struck a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle. The...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13 WHAM

Churchville pilot killed in Genesee County crash

Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon, a tragic helicopter crash in Genesee County took two lives. One of them was a veteran from Churchville. Jim Sauer spent decades as a pilot, always in service to others. After serving 40 years in the military, Sauer was welcomed back to Rochester in...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton heads to trial

Brighton, N.Y. — Following years of controversy and legal challenges, the Whole Foods Plaza project in Brighton is going to trial. A State Supreme Court Judge has scheduled a trial to begin on December 5, 2022 for the community lawsuits challenging the size of the proposed site that will include five buildings on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

'It was just a mess:' Neighbors rattled by Genesee Co. Crash

Elba, N.Y. — Tragedy struck Genesee County Tuesday afternoon, as two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash during a Mercy Flight training mission. State Police identified the victims as James Sauer, 60, of Churchville and Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, who was a Bell Helicopter Flight instructor pilot in Prosper, Texas.
ELBA, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted in stabbing attack last year

Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe County jury has convicted a man after he's accused of committing a brutal attack outside a Rochester bar. Prosecutors say on March 31, 2021, Ronald Dent, 28, confronted Dayvon Henry in the parking lot of the Black Bear Pub and stabbed him nine times, including once in the eye, leading to permanent loss of vision in Henry's right eye.
ROCHESTER, NY
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

State report confirmed the state of Minneapolis Police Department, now let's have action

The findings of a Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department didn't come as much of a surprise, unfortunately. The state investigation into the troubled department largely found what civilian onlookers had been saying for years: Statistically, Minneapolis police treat people of color differently than white people. Certainly not all Minneapolis officers, and certainly white people have been mistreated as well, as if that must be said. The report's findings, however, are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
13 WHAM

RCSD teacher on leave after controversial lesson

Rochester, N.Y. — A teacher at School of the Arts is on leave while the school and district investigate one of his seventh-grade Social Studies lessons. In a letter to families, school officials say the lesson last Tuesday "caused great concern." They did not specify what it entailed. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy