Sparks, NV

Sparks Proud Community Event this weekend

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun. Kids will...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Local breweries partner together to support Project REAL’s efforts to educate students about the law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Project REAL is a 501(c)3 in Southern and Northern Nevada that teaches students about their rights and responsibilities under the law with activities like law lessons, mock trials, domestic violence prevention experiences and courthouse field trips. The work they do is more important now than ever before given the behavior crisis happening in schools.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno’s Senior Artists Exhibit & Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance for our local seniors to show off their creative side to a wide audience. The City of Reno’s first Senior Artists Exhibit and Show opened up this week at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Earlier this month, the City had...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just days away from its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Kentucky Derby themed event features mint juleps, which is the signature Derby drink, southern food and raffle and auction prizes. The last two gatherings have been virtual due to covid concerns. As you know, it’s been a rough road for non profits who rely on donations to stay afloat, so being able to welcome supporters is a welcome sight and a big financial boost, as Founder & CEO Patti Weiske details, “ The Kentucky Derby this year is our 4th annual event, its the largest fundraiser that we have all year and we’re super excited that we’re all going to be in person.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

COVID treatment Paxlovid available through area pharmacies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says it’s now pretty easy to get the antiviral pill Paxlovid to get treated for COVID-19. Health officials spoke Tuesday during a media briefing and said there are more than fifty facilities, including pharmacies in our area, that are providing therapeutics for those who test positive for COVID.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Renown artist Fred Boyce dies after a century

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada artist Fred Boyce once declared about his work, “If my art resonated spiritually with anybody, I did something right. I really did.”. Every day, until he reached 100, he would spend hours with his paints, and easel. Working out what he saw in nature and translating it to the canvas.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Parents scrambling to find daycare after preschool announces its closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some families in Reno are scrambling to find daycare after a local preschool announced a temporary shutdown. On Wednesday afternoon Sean Gonzalez received a call from Damonte Ranch KinderCare. “Apparently, some of the staff had quit and his class wasn’t going to be open the next...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Update: Missing child located

UPDATE: According to police, Jamari Thorns has been located. LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered juvenile. Police say he may possibly be in severe and emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Jamari Thorns was last seen on April 23 near the 4000 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Southwest Gas reminding Nevadans to call 811 before digging

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April is National Safe Digging Month and Southwest Gas is reminding Nevadans to call 811 before conducting any digging projects around their home. It’s a relatively quick process. First you mark the area you plan on working in. Then you call 811 or put in a ticket online a few business days before digging. From there, someone will be sent out from a company like Stake Center to mark the underground utilities near your work area.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Moms on the Run takes off May 8

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run 2022 will return this Mother’s Day. The 5k Walk and 5k/10k Run has become a tradition for many in the community, with funds raised going to assist the needs of local women battling cancer. JP Pinocchio stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about the signature event -- and how participants, sponsors and donors have played a big role in its success for more than two decades.
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate stabbing near Commercial Center District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to 953 East Sahara Ave. near Commercial Center District World Village Tuesday night following reports of a man who was stabbed. According to police, one victim in his 60s was found suffering from a stab wound at the scene, his injuries are non-life-threatening. A suspect has not been […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Day with the SPCA’s ‘Woof and Wonder’ fundraiser at Wonder Aleworks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada has partnered with Wonder Aleworks in midtown Reno to host “Woof and Wonder,” and fundraiser Saturday, April 30 which is also National Adopt a Shelter Dog Day. From 5-10 p.m. The restaurant/brewery will donate 10% of food and beverage sales to the SPCA of Northern Nevada and be matched dollar-for-dollar by an anonymous donor.
RENO, NV

