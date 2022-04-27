DHEC confirms Rabid bat in Richland County

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois public health officials are warning about three potential cases of severe hepatitis in children under age 10, including two in the Chicago suburbs.One of the Illinois children was being treated at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the three cases – two in the suburbs and one in western Illinois – are potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus, a group of common viruses that cause fever, coughs, sore throats, diarrhea, and pink eye.One of the three cases resulted in a liver transplant, according to IDPH."IDPH is...
