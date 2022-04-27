ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

It's a winner Wednesday

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKind of cool in the morning. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny skies forecast Wednesday with less humid air....

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

A sunny and warm Thursday

With high pressure centered to the northeast of SELA, our winds remain east-northeasterly this morning and afternoon so dew points as a result remain in the 40s and 50s and temperatures are cool this morning, warmer this afternoon. High pressure will continue to move east or east-southeast today and tomorrow which will cause our winds to shift to southeasterly bringing higher temperatures, greater humidity and more clouds Friday and through the weekend.
WDSU

Warm up by Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful day is underway! Highs are only topping out 75-80 degrees with low humidity. It will get quite cool tonight! Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on the Northshore. It will be on either side of 60 degrees on the South Shore.
WDSU

Hot and Humid Days Set to Replace This Great Spring Weather

Did you get a chance to enjoy some of the weather on Wednesday? If you didn’t, some of the most beautiful spring days like what we just had may be replaced by more summer-like weather from here on out!. But before the summer-like days move in, we’ll start off...
WDSU

Warm weekend

Morning lows drop into the 50s and mid 60s. Warming up this weekend. Highs climb into the mid 80s Friday. There is a 10% rain chance. Lows Saturday are in the 60s with some patchy fog possible. Highs climb into the upper 80s. There is a 20% rain chance, so just keep an eye to the sky. Lows Sunday are in the mid 60s to near 70. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There is a 30% rain chance with an isolated storm possible. Don't forget hydrate, sunscreen, hat and shades going to Jazz Fest this weekend. It will be warm and humid next week with a daily slight rain chance. Rain chances go up Thursday and Friday next week as a cold front approaches.
WDSU

Can you feel the cold front?

Great evening for Swing in the Oaks at City Park. Temps will drop to near 70 with clearing skies and lower humidity. A little cooler Wednesday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny and less humid Wednesday. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Cooler Thursday morning. Lows upper 40s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies Thursday. Highs low 80s. Humidity returns Friday. Warmer. Highs mid 80s. Warmer over the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s. Slight rain chance Saturday. 20% rain chance Sunday. Going to Jazz Fest this weekend, be sure to hydrate! Humidity will be higher, so it will feel more uncomfortable. Sunscreen, hat, shades, and light colored clothing a good idea.
