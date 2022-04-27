It's a winner Wednesday

Great evening for Swing in the Oaks at City Park. Temps will drop to near 70 with clearing skies and lower humidity. A little cooler Wednesday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny and less humid Wednesday. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Cooler Thursday morning. Lows upper 40s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies Thursday. Highs low 80s. Humidity returns Friday. Warmer. Highs mid 80s. Warmer over the weekend. Highs mid to upper 80s. Slight rain chance Saturday. 20% rain chance Sunday. Going to Jazz Fest this weekend, be sure to hydrate! Humidity will be higher, so it will feel more uncomfortable. Sunscreen, hat, shades, and light colored clothing a good idea.
