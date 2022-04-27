It's a winner Wednesday

Morning lows drop into the 50s and mid 60s. Warming up this weekend. Highs climb into the mid 80s Friday. There is a 10% rain chance. Lows Saturday are in the 60s with some patchy fog possible. Highs climb into the upper 80s. There is a 20% rain chance, so just keep an eye to the sky. Lows Sunday are in the mid 60s to near 70. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There is a 30% rain chance with an isolated storm possible. Don't forget hydrate, sunscreen, hat and shades going to Jazz Fest this weekend. It will be warm and humid next week with a daily slight rain chance. Rain chances go up Thursday and Friday next week as a cold front approaches.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO