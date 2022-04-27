ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Man arrested after retail theft at Oakbrook Center Mall

 2 days ago

Police arrest suspect in retail theft at Oakbrook Center Mall 00:18

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police arrested a man at the Oakbrook Center Mall Tuesday night, following a retail theft that had officers swarming.

Police said the man was involved in a "property crime" at the mall. Further specifics were not immediately learned.

This is just the latest incident at the high-end mall.

On Dec. 23, the mall was locked down after a shooting that wounded four people. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. that evening and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said.

One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot "three to four times," Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night.

Three other people were also shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said.

Two men – Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32 – were charged in the December shooting.

Meanwhile, a family was robbed this past Sunday outside the Nieman Marcus store at the mall.

Police in suburban Oak Brook are looking for up to five offenders who robbed a family Sunday afternoon in a parking lot at Oakbrook Center, according to authorities. At approximately 3 p.m., a "blacked out" Infinity vehicle pulled up to a family of three in the parking lot of Nieman Marcus and presented a firearm through an open window before demanding the victims' property, police said.
