Public Safety

Rt 64 Accidents

fox8tv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Happening with The fatal accidents on Rt 64. Dylan Huberman asked state police and local drivers that very question,. Trooper Christopher Fox says these two crashes both being in that area is a trend…but he sees a bigger issue across the Troop G coverage area. “There’s...

Q 96.1

Grand Falls Man Dies, Passenger Seriously Injured in Easter Sunday Crash

A 22-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B. died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash while allegedly trying to elude police in the Drummond area. Around 10:30 a.m., the Grand Falls Police Force attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled from police into New Brunswick RCMP jurisdiction, according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard of the Saint-Léonard Detachment.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in crash on FM 407

A teenager riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Wednesday night with incapacitating injuries after a vehicle turned in front of him. At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, the 19-year-old motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407, approaching the Copper Canyon Road intersection, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. A 77-year-old woman driving a sedan was turning left at the intersection and had a “Left Turn Yield on Green” sign, while the motorcycle had a solid green light. The sedan driver failed to yield right of way and the motorcycle crashed into the sedan.
WTXL ABC 27 News

Sunday starts Crime Victims' Rights Week

Doris Strong and Aleta Jarrett are two women whose lives have been impacted due to violence. Strong lost her father in 2013, and Jarrett lost her father and brother in 2003. Now working to raise awareness while making sure their loved ones are not forgotten.
Idaho State Journal

Charges pending after drug use detected during assist of disabled bus

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 1141 hours, Idaho State Police responded to a report of a disabled tour bus on the 4th Street On-Ramp to westbound Interstate 90. Upon arrival, several of the occupants of the bus were standing or sitting alongside the roadway. During the motorist assist, observations of possible drug use were observed with some of the occupants, and it was discovered some occupants possessed controlled substances or paraphernalia, which was seized. Troopers discovered three of the occupants had felony warrants for their arrest from around the United States. Due to the nature of the warrants, several assist units were requested to respond to the scene for the safety of the occupants, public and Trooper?s. The warrants were confirmed, however determined to be non-extraditable from Idaho. All the occupants were released, and no arrests were made, but charges are pending. A second bus arrived at the scene. Troopers assisted the occupants transition to the second bus and the occupants continued to their destinations. The initial bus was later towed away from the scene.
The Blade

Man wanted in Bowling Green shooting is arrested in home state

BOWLING GREEN — A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident Monday in Bowling Green was arrested Friday in Indiana, Bowling Green police reported. Tyson Wells, 44, of Bloomington, Ind., is accused of firing shots into an apartment in the 1000 block of Varsity West after he attempted to enter the apartment and its occupant confronted him, according to a police department posting to Facebook. Police obtained a warrant charging him with attempted murder and aggravated burglary following that incident reported just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Community Policy