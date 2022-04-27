ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steeler Draft Update

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Thursday’s NFL Draft is swiftly approaching so comes the realization that this will be the last time Head...

The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Mike Tomlin comments on Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighs in on Pittsburgh picking Kenny Pickett of the Pitt Panthers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to go very far to find the quarterback they ended up selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, who has been playing for the Pitt Panthers, was chosen by Pittsburgh with the 20th pick of the NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

'You ready to come back to Oakland?' Steelers inform Kenny Pickett of draft plans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By now you know the news - Kenny Pickett will be staying in Pittsburgh, trading the blue and gold for the black and gold. The Panthers quarterback was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers on Thursday night. Head Coach Mike Tomlin, on his way to make the call to Pickett, summed up the feelings of a lot of Steeler Nation: "Let's go, baby...that's awesome." "Y'all watching TV, what y'all got going on? You ready to come back to Oakland?" Tomlin asked Pickett over the phone from the Steelers headquarters on the South Side. "We're about to make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Select QB Kenny Pickett in First-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers held strong and had their choice of quarterback in the first round. With Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett still on the board, Pittsburgh decided to stick with their hometown star as the first QB taken in the draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NFL Draft 2022: Best players available Steelers should target on Day 2

Selecting Kenny Pickett in Round 1 will dominate all the Steelers’ draft headlines, but Pittsburgh needs to focus on these Day 2 prospects. The Steelers’ 2022 NFL Draft class will ultimately be judged on whether or not Kenny Pickett establishes himself as a quality starting quarterback. That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh’s front office can afford to ignore the rest of the picks at their disposal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'He could be our next Ben Roethlisberger': Steelers fans celebrate Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — As soon as Pittsburgh made Kenny Pickett the pick, opinions from Steelers Nation came in fast and furious.Thursday was something out of a feel-good football movie. The University of Pittsburgh star quarterback gets selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But where do you go to get the pulse of the fans when it comes to Pickett? None other than Latrobe, the training camp home of the black and gold."You can't be from Latrobe and not be a Steeler fan," said Brenda Gates.But to get the real feel of how folks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Comments / 0

