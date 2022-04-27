Steeler Draft Update

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — As soon as Pittsburgh made Kenny Pickett the pick, opinions from Steelers Nation came in fast and furious.Thursday was something out of a feel-good football movie. The University of Pittsburgh star quarterback gets selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But where do you go to get the pulse of the fans when it comes to Pickett? None other than Latrobe, the training camp home of the black and gold."You can't be from Latrobe and not be a Steeler fan," said Brenda Gates.But to get the real feel of how folks...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO