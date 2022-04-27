ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn “Bamalife” Gang Members Charged with Racketeering, Violent Crimes

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
BROOKLYN, NY – An East New York gang called Bamalife has seen several of...

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexican Mafia members accused of murder, other crimes in California face racketeering charges

Federal prosecutors announced racketeering charges against 31 Mexican Mafia members and associates in California's Orange County, alleging the gang's leadership ordered murders, conspired to distribute drugs and participated in other crimes. A 106-page indictment unsealed Wednesday targets three leaders within the notorious prison gang and numerous associates. The allegations include...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
Complex

New York Gang Allegedly Plotted Drill MC Envy Caine’s Murder for Six Years

A gang from Brooklyn, New York allegedly plotted to kill drill MC Envy Caine for six years, according to a new indictment publicly released on Tuesday. Per the New York Daily News, five members of Brooklyn gang Bamalife plotted to kill a man identified in the indictment as “John Doe 1,” although descriptions of music videos unambiguously paint Caine as the gang’s target. The rapper got involved in a beef with the gang after his girlfriend was injured in a shooting. The crew Caine was affiliated with, Weez Gang, believed Bamalife was behind the botched hit.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

