Brooklyn “Bamalife” Gang Members Charged with Racketeering, Violent Crimes

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...

