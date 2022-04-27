PREP ROUNDUP: BK clinches 4A SIC softball title outright

Pilar Cook and Faith Nichols teamed up to shut down Vallivue’s offense as the Bishop Kelly softball team clinched an outright 4A Southern Idaho Conference title Tuesday with a 7-0 win against the Falcons.

Cook pitched five innings for the Knights (16-4, 12-0 SIC), allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Nichols, who pitched the final two innings, also had three hits at the plate, including a two-run home run at the plate. Aspen Newman also had a solo home run.

MIDDLETON 23, CALDWELL 4, 5 INNINGS: Joely Crider was 3 for 5 with a double, home run and six RBIs as Middleton rolled to a SIC win.

The Vikings (11-7, 7-4) had 21 hits, 10 of which were for extra bases. Natalie Miklancic and Taylee Hunt both had four hits, while Miklancic had three RBIs and a home run.

EMMETT 13, RIDGVUE 0: Red Fuller struck out 17 while allowing just one hit for Emmett.

Hailey Stevenson had two home runs and five RBIs for the Huskies (15-4, 9-3).

SKYVIEW 8, TIMBERLINE 4: Delaney Keith drove in a pair of runs with a double during a five-run seventh inning as Skyview took control late to win in 5A SIC play.

Asha Zamora also drove in two runs for the Hawks (20-0, 14-0), while Taylor Brewer struck out nine in 6 and 2/3 innings in the circle.

OWYHEE 6, CAPITAL 0: Mantha Hatzenbeller allowed just two hits while striking out nine in a complete-game shutout as Owyhee won in SIC play.

Brooklyn Schneidt had two doubles for the Storm (16-6, 10-4), while Rylie Haith drove in two runs.

EAGLE 24, BOISE 5, 5 INNINGS: Emry Woods and Sydney Groves both homered twice, with Woods driving in seven runs as Eagle won in 5A SIC play.

Kaylee Vieira also homered for the Mustangs (12-8, 8-6), while Lizzy Tommasini finished with four hits.

NEW PLYMOUTH 11, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1: Jewel Bell struck out 11 batters in five innings as New Plymouth extended its 2A Western Idaho Conference led to two games.

Jane Gibson had three RBIs for the Pilgrims (11-4, 7-0 WIC), while Ava Shaw had three hits.

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 12, KUNA 0, 5 INNINGS: Brody Rasmussen drove in four RBIs as Mountain View won in 5A SIC play.

Conner Mashall allowed just two hits in five innings on the mound for the Mavericks (16-3, 13-1).

OWYHEE 12, CAPITAL 4: Jack Ryan, Gage Haws, Nick McDaniel and Drayton Black all drove in two runs for the Storm (13-7, 8-5).

BOISE 6, EAGLE 1: Cooper Nixon had a three-run homer in the fourth to lead Boise (10-12, 5-9).

RIDGEVUE 4, EMMETT 3: Nick Britton came around from second base on a pickoff error to score the walk-off run, giving Ridgevue a 4A SIC win.

Jake Nelson had two hits for the Warhawks (14-3, 10-2).

COLUMBIA 3, NAMPA 1: JT Penrod and Lewis Anderson had RBI hits in the first, providing Columbia with all the runs it needed as the Wildcats beat cross-town rival Nampa.

Cam Wirtz and Noah Cox combined to allow just four hits on the mound for Columbia (12-6, 7-3), while Writz added an RBI triple in the second inning.

MIDDLETON 10, CALDWELL 0, 5 INNINGS: Robert Orloski and Treyton Swygart each drove in a pair of runs as Middleton earned a five-inning SIC victory.

Brock Silvers, Nathanael Warwick and Levi Borge combined to earn the shutout for the Vikings (17-2, 8-1).

NAMPA CHRISTIAN 16, NEW PLYOUTH 1, 5 INNINGS: Nampa Christian scored 10 runs in the first inning and Josh Tiersma allowed just two hits while striking out eight as the Trojans rolled to a 2A Western Idaho Conference win.

Landon Cheney, Dane Bradshaw and Daidan Glenn each drove in three runs for Nampa Christian (19-2, 8-0 WIC).

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 10, VISION CHARTER 6: Noah Grimm had a pair of hits and Ben Beglinger drove in a pair of runs as Cole Valley (8-8, 4-3) won in WIC play.